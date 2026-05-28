Wall Collapse Injures Three Workers in Berea, Durban

A wall collapsed at a property on Marists Road, trapping three construction workers who were rushed to hospitals with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation.

Three construction workers were seriously injured when a wall collapse d on them at a property on Marists Road in Berea, Durban , on May 28. The incident occurred shortly after 09:00, prompting an immediate emergency response.

According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, initial reports indicated that multiple workers were trapped and injured following the structural collapse. Paramedics worked swiftly to stabilize the injured at the scene before transporting them to various Durban hospitals for further care. The nature of their injuries has been described as serious, but no fatalities have been reported. The events leading to the collapse remain unknown, and all necessary authorities are in attendance to investigate the cause.

This incident highlights the ongoing risks faced by construction workers in the area and the importance of stringent safety measures to prevent such accidents. The Berea community has expressed concern over building site safety, especially in densely populated urban zones where construction is common. Local officials have called for a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and to prevent future occurrences. The injured workers are receiving medical attention, and updates on their condition are awaited.

This story underscores the critical role of emergency services in responding to workplace accidents and the need for continuous vigilance in construction practices. ALS Paramedics dispatched multiple ambulances to the scene, and the injured workers were treated for various traumatic injuries. Jamieson stated that the team worked efficiently to provide advanced life support and stabilize the patients before transport. The hospitals receiving the patients include major trauma centers in Durban, equipped to handle severe injuries.

The incident has prompted a review of safety protocols at the construction site, with investigators examining the structural integrity of the remaining walls and the materials used. It is unclear whether any external factors, such as weather or ground conditions, contributed to the collapse. The construction company involved has yet to release a statement, but cooperation with authorities is expected.

Community members who witnessed the event described hearing a loud crash followed by cries for help, and they praised the rapid response of paramedics and firefighters who extricated the trapped workers. The investigation into the wall collapse is ongoing, with the Department of Labour and local building inspectors involved. They will assess whether the site complied with safety regulations and if any negligence occurred.

This accident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers inherent in construction work, particularly when safety measures are compromised. In South Africa, construction accidents are not uncommon, and this incident adds to the call for stricter enforcement of occupational health standards. The Berea Mail will continue to follow this story and provide updates on the workers recovery and the investigation findings. The injured workers families have been notified, and support services are being offered.

As the community rallies around those affected, there is a collective hope for their full recovery and for measures to be implemented to prevent such tragedies in the future. This event also highlights the importance of media in raising awareness about workplace safety and holding stakeholders accountable





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Wall Collapse Construction Accident Durban Worker Injuries ALS Paramedics

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