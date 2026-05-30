Walking Independently: Skepa's Remarkable Recovery from Double Amputations

A 46-year-old man is walking independently again after undergoing a highly specialized bilateral osseointegration procedure at Tygerberg Hospital in the Western Cape. The achievement is being celebrated as a powerful example of collaboration between public hospitals, private specialists, universities, and rehabilitation teams in South Africa.

Every step demanded effort. Every outing required planning. Even with prosthetic legs , walking meant leaning heavily on crutches and relying on support from others after a devastating car crash changed his life in 2018.

Now, in a remarkable turnaround that has captured attention across the Western Cape medical community, the 46-year-old is walking independently again without crutches after undergoing a highly specialised bilateral osseointegration procedure at Tygerberg Hospital. The achievement is being celebrated not only as a surgical success, but also as a powerful example of what collaboration between public hospitals, private specialists, universities, and rehabilitation teams can accomplish in South Africa. A life-changing crash led to years of struggle.

Skepa suffered catastrophic injuries to both legs during a high-impact motor vehicle collision eight years ago. Doctors initially attempted to save his limbs, but the damage and poor blood circulation left no other option but above-knee amputations on both legs. Like many double amputees, he was later fitted with traditional socket prosthetics. While these devices restore some mobility, they often come with major challenges especially for bilateral amputees.

Sockets can cause discomfort, pressure sores, instability, and fatigue. Many patients describe the experience as physically draining, particularly during longer periods of movement. In Skepa's case, even after extensive rehabilitation and determination to regain independence, he still depended on two crutches to get around. The surgery performed at Tygerberg Hospital involved osseointegration - an advanced technique where titanium implants are inserted directly into the femur bone.

Instead of wearing a prosthetic socket around the limb, the prosthetic leg connects directly to the implant attached to the skeleton. For patients, it often means walking feels more natural and less physically demanding. Medical experts involved in the programme say the procedure is still highly specialised and requires careful patient selection, extensive rehabilitation, and close monitoring. What makes Skepa's recovery particularly significant is the level of cooperation behind it.

The procedure formed part of a collaborative programme involving Tygerberg Hospital, Stellenbosch University, Mediclinic Stellenbosch, and the Institute of Orthopaedics and Rheumatology. The Western Cape Department of Health and Wellness also backed the initiative as part of broader efforts to expand access to specialised care in the public sector.

Professor Nando Ferreira, who heads the Limb Reconstruction Unit linked to Stellenbosch University and Tygerberg Hospital, said partnerships like this help bring world-class medical procedures into public healthcare in a responsible and sustainable way. The operation itself was performed by Professor Ferreira and orthopaedic limb reconstruction specialist Dr Franz Birkholtz, who has played a major role in establishing South Africa's dedicated osseointegration services through Team Osseo Stellies.

An international team from Erasmus University Medical Center also provided mentorship support during the surgery





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Osseointegration Bilateral Amputations Prosthetic Legs Tygerberg Hospital Stellenbosch University Mediclinic Stellenbosch Institute Of Orthopaedics And Rheumatology

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