Josh Adams scored two tries as Wales defeated Japan 40-10 at Twickenham, concluding their Nations Championship campaign with a ninth-place finish and ending a positive autumn series.

Wales secured a dominant 40-10 victory over Japan at Twickenham on Saturday, concluding their Nations Championship campaign in emphatic fashion. Winger Josh Adams was the standout performer, scoring two tries that increased his national tally to twenty-nine for his country. The result confirmed ninth place in the tournament standings for Wales and capped a highly successful autumn period for the team.

Wales Tactical Dominance and Early Tries

Wales capitalized on their extra backline pace to cross the try line six times during the match. This decisive win was part of a positive autumn series that included victories over Japan and a narrow loss to Australia, as well as ending a seventy-three-year wait for a win against the All Blacks. The margin of victory marked a significant departure from the tight contests seen in the previous four meetings between these two sides within the last sixteen months.

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Jordan Jones coach Eddie Jones decided to make nine changes to his starting lineup for the Brave Blossoms, a strategy that ultimately backfired. Wales ruthlessly exploited the unfamiliarity of the Japanese squad, taking a 17-0 lead inside the opening quarter. Josh Adams crossed for two tries, while full back Blair Murray streaked clear to score in between Adams' tries, establishing an early and commanding advantage.

First Half Officials Decisions and Scoring

Ospreys scrumhalf Reuben Morgan-Williams made his first test start and contributed significantly by finding a gap to slide over for the fourth try before halftime. Despite Japan enjoying the majority of possession throughout the first half, they struggled to convert control into points. The half concluded with Japan frustrated by two Television Match Official decisions that nullified potential scores.

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The first disallowed try involved Elliot Mee, who was drafted in to replace Louis Rees-Zammit who withdrew before kick-off due to illness. Mee slid his foot under the ball as center Charlie Lawrence attempted to touch down. Additionally, flanker Ben Gunter had a touchdown ruled out, further limiting Japan's ability to close the gap before the break.

Second Half Maul and Late Japanese Response

Wales continued to control the game after the interval, with second row Adam Beard returning from a sin-bin suspension. In the fifty-first minute, Wales rolled over a lineout maul to secure a try by replacement Jac Morgan. Morgan then added a second try shortly after, extending the lead and effectively sealing the outcome of the contest.

Japan finally broke their scoreless streak eleven minutes from time when replacement Shinya Komura dove over for a well-received try. Halatoa Vailea added a second try for the Brave Blossoms in the dying moments, but the deficit was too large to overcome. Wales prevailed at a canter, maintaining their position in the tournament standings and demonstrating superior execution compared to their Japanese counterparts.