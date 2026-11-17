Wales beat New Zealand 35-28 on 14 November 2026, reigniting South Africa's path to the Nations Championship final after their loss to France in Paris.

Wales secured a historic 35-28 victory over New Zealand at Principality Stadium in Cardiff on 14 November 2026, a result that dramatically altered the standings of the inaugural Nations Championship. This triumph ended a 73-year winless streak against the All Blacks and kept South Africa in contention for the tournament final following their narrow 21-19 defeat to France in Paris on Friday night.

Wales Historic 35-28 Victory Over New Zealand

The match marked the first time Wales has beaten New Zealand in seven decades, shattering a consecutive Test winning streak of 34 games that dated back to 1953. Taine Plumtree celebrated with teammate Blair Murray after the final whistle, symbolizing a monumental shift for Welsh rugby after years of struggling against top-tier opponents. The team had not defeated an opponent ranked in the top eight since their victory over Australia at the Rugby World Cup 2023 and entered the fixture with only five wins in their previous 32 Tests.

Also read Wales Upset All Blacks in Historic Nations Championship Victory

Nations Championship Final Scenarios and Mechanics

The outcome of the Wales versus New Zealand clash has significantly complicated the path to the final for both the Southern and Northern Hemisphere teams. If the All Blacks secure maximum points against Wales, they would only require two log points from their remaining fixture against England to surpass South Africa. However, New Zealand coach Dave Rennie rotated his squad heavily for this encounter, a decision that may have contributed to their inability to secure the needed points. The Springboks now face Ireland in Dublin next week, where they must secure five log points to potentially reclaim the top spot in the Southern Hemisphere standings.

Defensive Heroics and Key Player Performances

Wales built their win on an extraordinary defensive effort, recording a total of 348 tackles throughout the match, which included three players completing more than 30 tackles each. Lock Daffyd Jenkins led the charge with 38 hits, while flanker Jac Morgan made 31 tackles and James Botham contributed 30 tackles alongside effective ball carrying. This defensive resilience was crucial, especially when Wales held the All Blacks up over the tryline three times in a ten-minute span late in the second half. The feat compares favorably to individual defensive records, such as Pieter-Steph du Toit's 28 tackles in the RWC 2023 final.

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Springboks Frustration and France Impact

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus appeared frustrated and angry during his post-match press conference at Stade de France after the team's 21-19 loss to France. The defeat in Paris had initially seemed to eliminate the Springboks from final contention, as the All Blacks remained undefeated with favorable fixtures remaining. Erasmus and his squad now face a difficult road ahead, knowing that even a victory with maximum bonus points against Ireland might not be sufficient to overtake New Zealand. The French victory, driven by a magnificent performance from halfback Antoine Dupont, set the tone for a weekend that revitalized interest in the tournament.

Next Steps for All Blacks and Northern Teams

The All Blacks remain in a prime position to advance to the final if they defeat England and score four tries, or if they win without a try-scoring bonus point while South Africa fails to meet specific scoring requirements against Ireland. Meanwhile, the northern hemisphere standings have become a three-team race involving France, England, and Ireland. The epic nature of these fixtures has transformed the Nations Championship from a perceived minor competition into a highly significant tournament with tangible stakes for all participating nations.