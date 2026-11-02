Vusimuzi Matlala Trial Resumes at Johannesburg High Court

The Vusimuzi Matlala trial resumes Monday at the Johannesburg High Court, where alleged hitman Musa Kekana is challenging evidence against him.

The trial of businessman Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala and four co-accused is expected to resume on Monday morning at the High Court in Johannesburg. The proceedings continue in the Gauteng capital, where the court is still dealing with a preliminary stage of the case involving the alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating three failed assassination attempts. The targets named in the case are his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, businessman Joe Sibanyoni, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, who is popularly known as DJ Vettys.

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The trial is still at a stage where the court is hearing what is known as a trial within a trial. This is a separate hearing held inside a larger case to decide whether particular evidence may be presented to the court at all.

Musa Kekana Challenges Evidence From 2024 Arrest

At this stage, Kekana is seeking to have the evidence obtained against him during his 2024 arrest declared inadmissible. The arrest relates to the alleged murder of Armand Swart.

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If a court finds that evidence was obtained in a way that cannot be admitted, it cannot be used against the accused when the main case is decided. For that reason, the hearing is closely watched by both sides.

The outcome of the trial within a trial will shape which material the court can rely on when it eventually weighs the wider allegations against Matlala and the other accused.

State Alleges Discrepancies in Kekana's Affidavits

During the last court appearance, the state accused Kekana of tailoring his evidence. Prosecutors argued that his affidavits submitted in the current trial within a trial differ from what he said during his bail application in 2024.

The state said it had identified several discrepancies when comparing these sworn statements with the submissions made at the earlier bail hearing. Such inconsistencies are central to the argument over whether his account can be trusted.

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Kekana's legal team is expected to respond to these claims as the hearing continues. The court will need to assess the credibility of the affidavits alongside the circumstances in which the evidence was obtained.

Background to the Matlala Trial in Johannesburg

Matlala and the four others face proceedings at the High Court in Johannesburg, which handles serious criminal matters in the province. The case has drawn attention because of the high-profile nature of the people named as intended targets.

The alleged attempts were said to have failed, and the state's case rests on linking Matlala to those plans. The accused have not had their guilt determined by the court at this stage, and the presumption of innocence continues to apply.

Court observers and the public will be following Monday's session for any ruling or further submissions on the admissibility of evidence. Updates on the trial are expected as the proceedings move forward in Johannesburg.