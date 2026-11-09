Vusimuzi Matlala to Testify at Madlanga Commission Amidst Final Report Push

Alleged crime boss Vusimuzi Matlala faces the Madlanga Commission hearings as the inquiry prepares to submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by January 25, 2027.

Public hearings for the Madlanga Commission are scheduled to resume on Monday with the highly anticipated testimony of alleged criminal mastermind Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. Matlala is expected to appear before the commission to answer questions regarding his alleged connections to high-ranking police officials and individuals involved in criminal networks. This development marks a significant shift in the commission's proceedings after a period of closed-door deliberations.

Matlala Faces Police and Crime Links

The testimony of the alleged crime kingpin follows three weeks of in-camera hearings and a two-day seminar focused on drafting the commission's final report. Matlala, who faces several criminal charges in different courts, is poised to face intense questioning about his links to high-ranking police officials and people allegedly involved in criminal activity. The commission has moved from preparatory phases to focusing on key figures who can shed light on the alleged collusion within the justice system.

Also read Madlanga Commission Resumes Public Hearings on Criminal Justice Corruption Probe

Commission Submission Timeline

The inquiry is mandated to submit its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by January 25, 2027. As this deadline approaches, the commission is working to consolidate findings from the ongoing public hearings. The submission of this report represents the culmination of the commission's investigation into allegations of criminality, corruption, and political interference within the criminal justice system across South Africa.

Advertisement

Witnesses and Police Officials

Over the coming weeks, the commission is expected to continue hearing testimony from people implicated in allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference within the criminal justice system. Once the commission concludes the second phase of its hearings, it will turn its attention to those who first made the allegations it is investigating. Key figures include KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo, who are expected to address claims made against their leadership and operations.

Public Submission Deadline Passed

With the final report deadline fast approaching, the commission has also reminded the public that it is no longer accepting new submissions. This administrative cutoff ensures that the commission can finalize its analysis without incorporating additional evidence that has not been thoroughly vetted. The focus has now shifted entirely to the oral testimony of witnesses who have already come forward with their accounts of systemic corruption.