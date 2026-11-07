Vusimuzi Matlala Commission Ruling Clarifies Testimony Rules

The Madlanga Commission has issued a binding ruling on the scope of Vusimuzi Matlala's testimony following the collapse of his plea agreement. This decision determines what evidence can be used in the SAPS healthcare tender investigation.

The Madlanga Commission has ordered ANA Studio evidence leaders and legal representatives for Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala to submit written arguments regarding the impact of plea and sentence agreement provisions under the Criminal Procedure Act. This directive comes as Matlala prepares to appear before the commission for further testimony in the coming week.

Section 105A Legal Dispute Explained

In a formal ruling dated November 7, the commission explicitly directed both legal parties to address the scope of section 105A(10) of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977. The commission requires clarity on how this specific legal section influences the matters that Matlala will be required to testify about during the ongoing proceedings.

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The submissions must not exceed 15 pages each and are required to be filed by no later than 5pm on Sunday, November 8. This tight deadline underscores the urgency with which the commission is seeking to resolve the procedural questions surrounding the evidence.

Collapse of Plea and Sentence Agreement

Matlala initially entered into a section 105A plea-and-sentence agreement with the National Prosecuting Authority in June. Under this arrangement, Matlala admitted to fraud, corruption, and money laundering linked to the Medicare24 contract. In exchange for these admissions, he was expected to testify against his co-accused, which included senior police officials.

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However, the agreement collapsed in July after a court rejected the proposed effective eight-year sentence as too lenient. The court indicated that a 12-year prison term would be more appropriate for the crimes committed. Matlala subsequently withdrew from the agreement, resulting in the guilty plea falling away entirely.

Stakeholder Positions on Testimony Scope

Matlala previously appeared before the commission in August, where he repeatedly invoked his right against self-incrimination when questioned about the controversial SAPS healthcare tender. These allegations involve alleged dealings with senior police officials and irregularities in the tender process.

The commission has previously heard arguments over whether documents and statements made during the failed plea negotiations are protected from use in its proceedings. The latest directive requires both sides to clarify precisely how section 105A(10) applies to Matlala's testimony, potentially shaping the scope of questioning when he returns to the commission.

Impact on SAPS Healthcare Tender Investigation

Matlala's company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, was awarded a SAPS healthcare services contract valued at approximately R228 million in 2024. Although initially budgeted at about R360 million, the contract was cancelled in May 2025 after an internal audit raised concerns about irregularities. By that time, the company had reportedly received approximately R50 million.

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The broader criminal case includes allegations of corruption, fraud, and money laundering involving Matlala and several police officials. Suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola was among those initially charged in connection with the tender, although the charges against him were subsequently withdrawn.

Future Commission Proceedings and Timeline

Matlala has also been implicated in allegations of links to organised crime and senior police officials during testimony before the Madlanga Commission. These allegations remain subject to investigation and have not all been proven in court. The Madlanga Commission is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within South Africa's criminal justice system.

Public hearings are scheduled to resume on November 9, with the commission's final report due to President Cyril Ramaphosa on January 25, 2027. The written submissions filed by November 8 will be critical in determining the extent of Matlala's cooperation and the evidence that can be presented in these final stages of the inquiry.