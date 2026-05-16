Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala in Talks for a Plea Deal, Fighting with Correctional Services, Butlers' Abduction and Implicated Politicians

Documents show that Matlala is involved in negotiations with the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) for a potential plea deal in exchange for evidence against police officials and possibly politicians. However, delays and disruptions caused by the correctional services transpired, preventing Matlala from delivering the evidence the prosecution requires.

Documents seen by the Sunday Times suggest the authorities are playing a calculated game of jurisdictional chess in respect of Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala . Matlala is engaged in talks about a potential plea deal in return for evidence proving the involvement of senior police officials and possibly politicians in a R228m tender.

This week the state revealed that new information had come to light, compelling further investigation by the state, and requiring a postponement for the second phase of consultations to unfold and be completed timely. The fight with correctional services was just the tip of the iceberg, as Idac wants him to give up certain people.

Another insider with intimate knowledge of the negotiations said Matlala's legal team had approached Idac but added that, whatever plea agreement was reached, it was impossible Matlala would be granted immunity. Boshoga, a businessman, was kidnapped in Centurion in 2024 and has never been found, despite his abductors demanding an initial R60m and then a R10m ransom for his return. He has implicated politicians, including former police minister Bheki Cele, in allegations of corruption.

Engagements are taking place at appropriate delegated levels to address any matters that may require refinement or amendment. Lastly, Matlala has been moved to Ebongweni despite his warrant of detention stating he should stay at Kgosi Mampuru prison until April 7 2026





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Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala Plea Deal Senior Police Officials Politicians Corruption Tender Butlers' Abduction Implicated Politicians Kwazulu-Natal

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