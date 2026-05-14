Vusi Moyo to make Vodacom URC debut for Sharks against Zebre

Vusi Moyo, the Junior Springbok Under-20 World Cup-winning flyhalf, will be the latest young Hollywoodbets Sharks star to be blooded at Vodacom URC level when the Durbanites host Zebre in their final league game on Saturday.

Junior Springbok Under-20 World Cup-winning flyhalf Vusi Moyo will be the latest young Hollywoodbets Sharks star to be blooded at Vodacom URC level when the Durbanites host Zebre in their final league game on Saturday.

JP Pietersen has been highly successful at bringing in players who are either still in their teenage years or just out of them since taking over as the Sharks’ head coach and he will be hoping that Moyo, who was part of the team that won the global junior competition last year, will follow in the footsteps of 19-year-old Luan Giliomee and 18-year-old Zekhethelo Siyaya by impressing on debut. Moyo’s start at flyhalf against the Italian team does not mean that Siyaya drops out of the starting team.

Instead he moves back to the fullback position he filled successfully in his previous two Sharks appearances against the Ospreys and Edinburgh respectively. The team Pietersen has selected for this game is mostly the same one that won 46-7 against Benetton last week, with Jurenzo Julius continuing in the outside centre position from where he scored three tries. There are, however, two injury enforced changes on the wing, with Edwill van der Merwe and Makazole Mapimpi both out.

Jaco Williams, who was at fullback against Benetton, moves to right wing in place of Mapimpi, who was stretchered off, while Litelihle Bester comes in on the left. Bester was a try scorer as a replacement last week and is another young player considered to have a bright future.

Indeed, the Sharks team generally has a youthful look to it, with Bradley Davids at scrumhalf and Moyo and Siyaya in the two game driving positions and Williams on the wing and Julius in the midfield. Skipper Andre Esterhuizen is the most experienced player at the back while Siya Kolisi, playing his last game for the Sharks before he switches his allegiance back to the DHL Stormers, is rivalled by his fellow Springbok, tighthead prop Vincent Koch, when it comes to experience at forward.

There is nothing on the game for the Sharks, who cannot finish higher than 10th on the final log, but what they will be after is another energetic performance like last week’s to further bolster the confidence of the young players, which also includes another Junior Bok from last year in Matt Ramao on the bench





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Vusi Moyo Junior Springbok Under-20 World Cup-Winning Fl Hollywoodbets Sharks Vodacom URC Zebre JP Pietersen Luan Giliomee Zekhethelo Siyaya Flyhalf Outside Centre Position Fullback Position Right Wing Left Wing Scrumhalf Game Driving Positions Young Players Energetic Performance Confidence Matt Ramao

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Wikus van Heerden: Lions' stunning Vodacom URC campaign rekindles pride and promises growthSouth African rugby player and former Lions and Bulls representative Wikus van Heerden states that the Lions' recent resurgence, culminating in a clutch win against Munster, is revitalizing pride among fans and offers hope for the team's future. He attributes this to the younger players' commitment and maturity.

Read more »

Junior Bok star Vusi Moyo to make Sharks debutThe Sharks will give Vusi Moyo a debut appearance in their final URC league phase game against Zebre at Kings Park.

Read more »

Stormers Coach John Dobson on Final Vodacom URC League Game Against CardiffStormers coach John Dobson discusses the final Vodacom URC league game against Cardiff, where they need to win to finish in the top two and secure home ground advantage in the semifinal round. He also mentions the importance of a win to clinch second place and the challenge of playing against a desperate Cardiff team.

Read more »

Sharks Name Squad for Season Finale Against Zebre as Siya Kolisi Bids FarewellThe Sharks announce their final URC lineup featuring the debut of Vusi Moyo and a poignant final appearance for captain Siya Kolisi at Kings Park.

Read more »