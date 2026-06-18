Vozinha's Mother to Join Him at World Cup After Visa Issue Resolved

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who starred in a draw against Spain, will be reunited with his mother for the Uruguay match after US officials waived visa fees and arranged travel.

Vozinha , the 40-year-old goalkeeper for Cape Verde , became an instant hero after his outstanding performance helped his team secure a goalless draw against Spain in their World Cup opener.

His saves and leadership on the pitch earned him the man of the match award and millions of new followers on social media. However, the emotional high of the game was tempered by a personal disappointment: his mother was unable to attend due to the high cost and complexity of obtaining a US visa.

Speaking after the match, Vozinha expressed his sorrow, saying he cried because his grandparents had passed away and his mother could not be there due to visa issues. The goalkeeper noted that the visa process required a refundable deposit of around 11,000 British pounds, which his family could not afford in time for the tournament.

Despite this, he delivered a flawless performance, keeping a clean sheet against a strong Spanish side and becoming the oldest player to appear in a nation's debut World Cup match at 40 years and 12 days. Now, the news that his mother will now be able to join him for the next match against Uruguay brought joy to both. The development came after US House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries intervened, contacting Secretary of State Marco Rubio to expedite the process.

Jeffries announced that all visa fees had been waived and travel arrangements were being made for Vozinha's mother to travel from São Vicente to Miami. The State Department confirmed that their visa team in Praia, the capital of Cape Verde, was in close contact with her, providing necessary services. This resolution highlights the power of public advocacy and the importance of family support in international sports.

Vozinha's mother, speaking from her home in São Vicente, expressed her happiness and gratitude, saying it was happening so fast but she was very happy to see her son play in the World Cup and to give him a hug after the game. The congressman Jeffries thanked Secretary Rubio, the State Department officials, the government of Cape Verde, and FIFA for working together to make this possible. Vozinha's journey to the World Cup is remarkable.

He started professional football late, at age 25, after growing up with his grandparents who were everything to him. He has played in various countries including Slovakia, Angola, Moldova, and Cyprus, and currently plays for Chaves in Portugal's second division. His career statistics include 91 caps for his national team, and his performances have made him a cult hero, especially after the match against Spain where he made several crucial saves.

Cape Verde, a small island nation of about 500,000 people, is participating in the World Cup for the first time, and Vozinha's heroics have united the country. The team faces Uruguay on 21 June, followed by Saudi Arabia on 27 June in Group H. With his mother now set to watch him play, Vozinha hopes to continue his inspired form and help his team advance.

The emotional reunion with his mother is expected to boost team morale and inspire a nation still celebrating their historic draw against Spain. Vozinha's story resonates deeply with fans worldwide because it exemplifies perseverance, family values, and the human spirit. His late start in professional football did not deter him; instead, he worked hard and earned his place among the world's best.

His performance in the World Cup has already attracted millions of new followers on social media, and his humility and dedication have won hearts. The Visa issue highlighted the barriers faced by players from smaller nations, but the swift resolution shows how sports can bring about positive change. As Vozinha prepares for the next match, he carries not only the hopes of his country but also the support of his mother, who will be in the stands cheering him on.

This story transcends sports and speaks to the universal desire for family connection and achievement





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