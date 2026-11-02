Special Voting Begins in South Africa With Record 2,655,067 Approved Applications

Special voting for South Africa's 2026 local government elections started nationwide on 2 November, with the IEC approving a record 2,655,067 applications, a 131% increase from 2021. Election day is 4 November.

Special voting for South Africa's 2026 Local Government Elections started nationwide on Monday, 2 November, with millions of eligible voters casting their ballots ahead of the main election day on Wednesday, 4 November.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa approved a record 2,655,067 special-vote applications. That is a 131% increase compared with the 1,147,759 applications approved for the 2021 municipal elections. Special voting continues on Tuesday, 3 November. Election day on 4 November will be a public holiday.

Also read IEC Opens Special Voting for South Africa Local Government Elections

Special votes will not be counted on 2 or 3 November. Voters who miss a home visit by election officials on those two days are not disenfranchised. They can still visit their voting station on 4 November 2026 to exercise their right to vote. That point was made by the IEC chief electoral officer.

Voters who applied for a special vote but received no response, and who have not yet voted, can also vote at their registered voting station on election day. Officials work in teams during home visits and may be accompanied by political party agents and accredited observers. Veteran DA councillor Simon Lapping said voters must familiarise themselves with the process before election day. Incorrect registration details, unacceptable identification and confusion over ballot papers could cause unnecessary complications.

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Checking Registration And Voting Station Details

The first step is confirming where you are registered. Unlike national elections, voters must cast their local government ballots at their designated voting stations. Voters must be registered at that specific polling station. Registration and voting station details can be checked on the Electoral Commission of South Africa website using an identity number.

Voters can also send their identity number to the IEC WhatsApp number, 0600-88-0000, or SMS 32810. They will receive their voting station details and a voters roll sequence number. This can help officials locate their names more quickly at the station. Voters must present a green barcoded identity book, a smart identity card or a valid temporary identity certificate issued by Home Affairs.

Drivers licences and passports are not accepted. Lapping advised voters to wear comfortable shoes and prepare for queues. Voting stations are scheduled to open at 7am and close at 9pm. Voters should allow enough time to complete the process, particularly during busy periods.

Understanding Ward And Proportional Representation Ballots

Metropolitan voters receive two ballot papers. Those living outside metros generally receive three. The first ballot elects a ward councillor, with the candidate receiving the most votes winning the seat. The second determines proportional representation in the municipal council, allowing parties to secure seats according to their share of the vote.

Lapping said this allows smaller parties to gain representation without winning individual wards. A party receiving 10% of the vote, for example, could qualify for council seats despite failing to win a ward. Voters in municipalities forming part of a district municipality receive an additional ballot for district representation. District municipalities perform functions across several local municipalities.

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Voters experiencing problems should approach the presiding officer at the polling station, who is responsible for dealing with disputes and administrative difficulties. These could include challenges such as a voter name missing from the voters roll despite confirmation of registration. Lapping said voters could also approach accredited political party agents, who can escalate unresolved concerns through their organisations.

However, interactions with party agents must follow electoral rules. If they talk to a party agent regarding a situation, it has to take place outside of the polling station, he said. Party agents are identifiable through Electoral Commission accreditation and cannot wear political party branding inside voting stations. Voters may approach an agent from any party, regardless of whom they intend to support.

Assistance For Elderly And Disabled Voters

Elderly voters, people with mobility difficulties and parents with very young children may receive preferential assistance to reduce time in the queue. Election officials will be available to identify people requiring assistance and help them through the process. Special arrangements also accommodate voters unable to mark their ballots independently, including people with cerebral palsy or visual impairments. Lapping said voters must still be able to indicate their preferred candidate or party.

Assistance with marking ballots must follow Electoral Commission procedures to protect the secrecy and integrity of the vote. Voters with disabilities may choose someone to assist them, subject to IEC requirements. Alternatively, the presiding officer can assist, with observers and party agents present. Lapping urged voters to inspect their ballot papers before marking them, particularly to ensure they carry the required official Electoral Commission stamp.

Anyone making a mistake can request a replacement ballot before placing the incorrectly marked paper into the ballot box. Voters should inform election officials immediately and not attempt to correct it themselves. Once a ballot has been deposited, it cannot be retrieved. KwaZulu-Natal electoral officials will run special voting over the two days.

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