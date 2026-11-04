All voting stations opened smoothly at 7am for the 2026 Local Government Elections, with the IEC reminding voters that campaigning inside voting stations is prohibited and that low-key campaigning outside is still allowed.

All voting stations across South Africa opened without glitches on Wednesday as voters cast their ballots in the 2026 Local Government Elections, Electoral Commission of South Africa ( IEC) chairperson Mosotho Moepya said.

Voting stations opened nationwide at 7am and are scheduled to close at 9pm. Speaking at the Results Operations Centre in Midrand, Moepya said glitches are not so easy to handle but we have not had them at this stage. All indications we have at this stage is that all is up and running, he added. The IEC said voting commenced smoothly across the country, with all stations successfully opening and no major glitches reported.

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Voter Rules and Campaign Restrictions

Moepya urged registered voters to cast their ballots at the voting stations where they are registered. He also reminded voters to mark their ballot papers in private and follow the instructions of election officials. The commission called on voters to guard against misinformation and disinformation during the election. The IEC has warned that campaigning, canvassing, intimidation and attempts to influence voters inside voting stations are prohibited.

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Within the demarcated boundaries of voting stations, all active campaigning is strictly forbidden. The display or distribution of any political billboards, posters, placards or pamphlets is prohibited within station grounds. Attempts to induce, influence or persuade voters to support or refrain from supporting a specific party or candidate are strictly forbidden, and any attempt to persuade or prevent individuals from casting their vote is prohibited.

Moepya emphasised that the only permissible political activity within the boundaries of a voting station is the casting of ballots. However, he clarified that South African law does not impose a total ban on political activity on election day. There is no wholesale prohibition of political activities on voting day, provided they do not take place within the demarcated boundary of a voting station.

Political activity may occur outside these boundaries, though organised political meetings, marches, demonstrations or public events remain prohibited everywhere. The law does not enforce campaign silence on election day.

However, any person who contravenes the legal framework will be guilty of an offence and, on conviction, liable to a fine or imprisonment for up to five years, Moepya said. The commission urged all political parties, candidates and voters to strictly adhere to the regulations. These provisions are intended to ensure voters can freely exercise their right to vote, while allowing low-key campaigning to continue without the disruption of organised public events, Moepya said.

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IEC Contact and Election Details

The IEC also reminded political parties and municipal councillors of the legal regulations surrounding campaigning as the country heads to the polls. Voters are encouraged to verify their registration details and voting station locations before heading out to vote. Voters can check their status through several channels. On WhatsApp, send your ID number to 0600-88-0000.

By SMS, text your ID number to 32810 at a cost of R1 per SMS. Voters can also call the toll-free centre at 0800-11-8000 or visit the IEC website at www.elections.org.za. In a lighter note on social media, South Africa-born tech billionaire Elon Musk joked on Wednesday about Republicans defeat in US midterm elections after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help the party.

Political Trends and Trade Issues

The Democratic Alliance is trending online as South Africans head to the polls, but trending is not winning and the real stakes go beyond the screen. Meanwhile, the Ramaphosa Silicon Valley mission is going ahead just as Washington moves to cut South Africa duty-free trade access. The 2026 Local Government Elections are taking place nationwide, with the IEC saying all indications show that operations are up and running.

The commission continues to urge voters to cast their ballots freely and without interference during the voting period.