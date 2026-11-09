Voters deliver fragmented councils as 213 of 257 municipalities have no single-party majority

South Africa's voters have handed politicians a puzzle: in 213 of 257 municipalities no party won enough support to govern alone, making the fixing of municipal government harder and far more urgent.

South Africa's voters have handed politicians a puzzle. In 213 of the 257 municipalities, no party has won enough support to govern alone. From Tshwane to the provincial seats of government, Cape Town, the capital of the Western Cape, is the only place where one party can rule unaided.

Practically no manifesto earned an unqualified thumbs-up. Fragmented councils make fixing municipal government harder, and far more urgent. The temptation now is to treat the aftermath as a game of coalition horse-trading. That would be a grave misreading of the moment.

Also read Coalition talks after municipal elections must respect voters' choices, not trade them for power

Fix Municipal Government First

The ANC's slide is a matter for its own post-mortem, and it should be treated as such. What matters for the country is what the people's mandated representatives do next. The argument is simple: the single most important task of every new coalition, whatever its party-political colour, is to fix municipal government, because it is where the state meets the citizen and where the promises of the constitution are either kept or broken.

Think of fixing municipal government as building a house. Pillars alone do not hold up a roof; construction does, and sequence matters.

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First come the basics: the supremacy of the constitution, the rule of law and a capable, ethical state. These unlock private investment, free each citizen's potential and make sustainable service delivery possible in our municipalities. Seen this way, the election result is a eucatastrophe: a sudden turn for the better at the moment things looked hopeless, if, and only if, the message from the ballot is understood. That message is loud.

Voters are asking for a change in the essence of local government as the constitution envisaged it. The constitution is clear that local government is a distinct sphere with five objectives: democratic and accountable governance, sustainable services, social and economic development, a safe and healthy environment, and community participation. It also requires municipalities to pursue these within their financial and administrative capacity, prioritising communities' basic needs. There is a warning here, too.

Structural Reset Required

Co-operative government and sound public administration are the infrastructure of the constitutional order, not its ephemeral surface. Fixing municipal government therefore requires a structural reset that tackles issues we have ignored for too long: how the budget is expressed spatially across the whole country, the hierarchical mindset that has poisoned relations between spheres of government, and the golden rule that all state-wide planning happens in a municipality. The reset must also elevate local government as the primary site of delivery.

Political parties should start fielding leaders who understand its scope, rather than treating it as a place to park leftovers once national and provincial representation has been settled. The expectation is that provincial and national government will begin to understand their obligations to municipalities as distinct spheres with distinct political mandates, even in coalition arrangements. Party-political triumphalism in a ballot-dispersed landscape is the eye of the cyclone. If these spheres do not respect municipalities, the fix will fail.

The calm will not last, and the rhetoric used to embrace voter feedback already shows flashing lights, red or otherwise. What should the new administrations do? Four things, and in this order, will fix what is broken. Fix municipal infrastructure, because no service can be delivered over broken pipes and roads.

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Create public-works jobs and end tenderisation, so that spending reaches communities rather than intermediaries. Make inclusion visible, so that every resident sees themselves in the council's decisions. Renew democratic culture from the ward upwards, so that accountability is built from the ground. If leaders treat this as a contract between themselves and the people, and among citizens themselves, we can fix it faster than the cynics expect.

Accountability Written In Agreements

Accountability must be written into every coalition agreement. Partners should publish clear service-delivery targets, such as water and electricity reliability, refuse removal and road maintenance, and report against them publicly and regularly. Where targets are missed, the parties that share power must share the blame, and voters should be able to see who held which portfolio. A coalition that cannot be held to account for delivery has not earned its place in office.

Fix Municipal Government must be experienced as a verb, not a slogan. Coalition agreements should be judged by one test: do they make municipalities work? Leaders should invite the nation to walk this road with them, in our cities and towns, where people meet the state firsthand. The goal is the dignity of our people: basics that work, corruption ended, law and order restored and, ultimately, jobs from an economic revival.

The voters have done their part. Now it is up to those they elected to fix the municipality, or explain why they did not.