Volvo recalls 738 EX30 vehicles in South Africa over headrest injury risk

Volvo Car South Africa is recalling 738 EX30 and EX30 Cross Country vehicles from the 2024 to 2027 model years due to a front seat head cushion reinforcement issue that may pose an injury risk in a collision.

Volvo Car South Africa is recalling 738 Volvo EX30 and EX30 Cross Country vehicles over a potential head injury risk, the National Consumer Commission ( NCC) has notified consumers.

The recall affects certain 2024 to 2027 model-year vehicles sold nationally by Volvo Car South Africa. According to the supplier, the affected vehicles have an issue with the reinforcement in the front seat head cushions. Volvo has warned that, under specific conditions and in a collision of sufficient severity, the front seat head cushion could pose a risk of injury to occupants.

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NCC Advises Volvo Owners To Contact Dealers

The NCC has advised consumers who own the affected vehicles to contact their preferred Volvo dealership to arrange an appointment for the recall to be carried out. The latest campaign covers 738 vehicles and includes both the Volvo EX30 and the EX30 Cross Country, according to the NCC notification.

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Volvo Car South Africa has also announced a separate precautionary recall of more than 20,000 vehicles in South Africa over a potential rear axle defect that could affect wheel control and increase the risk of an accident. The vehicle maker said: These vehicles are being recalled as a precautionary measure, and inclusion in the campaign does not mean that every vehicle has a defective rear axle.

Affected models are no longer being produced, and current models on sale in South Africa are not part of the affected batch of units, the company said. The campaign relates to a rear axle manufacturing issue that may affect the weld between the rear axle trailing arm and sleeve on some vehicles. In extreme and rare circumstances, the weld could fail and separate, which could affect wheel control and increase the risk of an accident, the company said.

Separate Rear AxDefect Recall Affects Thousands

The two recall campaigns are separate, with the EX30 action focused on the front seat head cushion reinforcement and the larger recall centred on the rear axle weld. Owners of affected EX30 and EX30 Cross Country vehicles are urged to contact their preferred Volvo dealer to arrange an appointment to have the recall performed. The NCC said consumers who own the affected vehicles should contact their preferred Volvo dealership to arrange an appointment for the recall to be carried out.

Volvo has not said whether any injuries or accidents have been reported in connection with either campaign. The company has stressed that inclusion in the rear axle campaign does not mean that every vehicle has a defective rear axle. For the EX30 recall, the concern is the front seat head cushion reinforcement, which Volvo says may pose a risk of injury in a collision of sufficient severity under specific conditions.

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Volvo Urges Consumers To Arrange Recall Appointments

The recall covers 738 vehicles across the 2024 to 2027 model years and applies to models sold nationally by Volvo Car South Africa. Consumers are advised to contact their preferred Volvo dealer to arrange an appointment so the recall can be performed.