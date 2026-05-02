Volvo ES90: A Bold Re-entry into the Sedan Segment

Volvo revives the sedan with its all-electric ES90, offering a luxurious, high-performance, and safe driving experience. This rear-wheel drive sedan boasts impressive range, cutting-edge technology, and a refined interior, challenging the dominance of SUVs.

Volvo ’s decision to re-enter the diminishing sedan market with the all-electric ES90 is a bold move, one that could be lauded as visionary or criticized as misguided.

Regardless of how history judges this venture, it feels inherently correct for a manufacturer steeped in sedan tradition to present a contemporary interpretation of this classic body style. Much like its predecessor, the S90, which was discontinued four years ago, the ES90 embodies the core attributes expected of a D-segment sedan. It boasts a striking design, often described as a fastback or cross-sedan, delivering both aesthetic appeal and aerodynamic efficiency.

Performance is seamless and powerful, comfort is paramount, interior space is abundant, and the vehicle is equipped with the latest technological advancements. Crucially, and consistent with Volvo’s reputation, safety remains a top priority, offering unparalleled protection for occupants. While SUVs can replicate many of these qualities, they struggle to match the inherent drivability of a well-engineered sedan. The lower center of gravity and streamlined aerodynamics contribute to a more dynamic and engaging driving experience, a sensation that many enthusiasts cherish.

The ES90’s significance is further amplified by being the first rear-wheel drive Volvo sedan produced locally in decades. Although long, sleek rear-wheel drive sedans aren’t typically designed for aggressive cornering, the rewarding feeling of control and balance behind the wheel is undeniable. Despite its substantial weight exceeding 2.4 tons, the ES90 achieves a respectable 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 6.7 seconds. The instant torque characteristic of electric motors provides a responsive and exhilarating acceleration experience.

The vehicle’s driving modes are unconventional, eschewing traditional settings like ‘Sport’ or ‘Eco’. Instead, drivers can independently adjust steering feel (soft or firm) and suspension firmness (soft or firm). Selecting both to ‘firm’ effectively mimics a Sport mode, while the one-pedal driving function, which utilizes regenerative braking when lifting off the accelerator, ensures a smooth and efficient driving experience suitable for everyday commutes.

During a week-long test drive, the ES90 averaged 16 kWh/100km in energy consumption, translating to an impressive range of nearly 600km. The cost per kilometer is also remarkably low; at a domestic electricity rate of R4/kWh, driving 100km costs only R64. The interior of the ES90 is a haven of luxury and refinement, resembling a first-class lounge.

The cabin is adorned with plush, minimalistic finishes, including leather seats for the first time in a Volvo, a large 14.5-inch infotainment system controlling most vehicle functions, a premium 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkens sound system, massaging front seats, and heated, ventilated, and reclining rear seats. These features combine to provide a business-class travel experience on wheels. An innovative electrochromic panoramic sunroof utilizes (PDLC) technology.

When activated, the glass panel transitions from clear to opaque, offering adjustable levels of light and privacy. However, even in the opaque setting, some bright light still penetrates the cabin during daylight hours. Electric vehicles are often criticized for lacking the emotional connection provided by the sound of an internal combustion engine. Yet, the Volvo ES90 is so exceptionally well-executed that it transcends this limitation.

It delivers a driving experience that is both sophisticated and satisfying, proving that electric sedans can be just as engaging and enjoyable as their gasoline-powered counterparts. The sedan may have been declared ‘dead’ by some, but the ES90 emphatically demonstrates that it is very much alive and well. It represents a compelling blend of tradition, innovation, and sustainability, setting a new standard for luxury electric sedans





TheCitizen_News / 🏆 6. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Volvo ES90 Electric Vehicle Sedan Luxury Car

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tips to rock bold yellow, gold at comedy awardsEvent to be hosted by Goliath ‘family’

Read more »

Bamako siege: Islamists block entry to Mali's capital cityThe blockade comes days after Mali's defence minister was assassinated in a series of nationwide attacks.

Read more »

Is South Africa Ready to Fix Its Food Waste Problem?Every year, South Africa throws away about 10 million tonnes of food, leaving millions hungry. To address the sharp rise in food and nutrition insecurity in South Africa, FoodForward SA is calling for bold policymaking and purposeful action, writes allAfrica's Melody Chironda.

Read more »

Infantino Confirms Iran’s World Cup Participation in US Despite Delegation’s Entry IssuesFIFA President Gianni Infantino assures Iran will play in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, despite the Iranian delegation being partially denied entry to the FIFA Congress in Canada due to ties with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The incident highlights the political complexities surrounding the tournament.

Read more »