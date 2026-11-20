Volkswagen has revealed the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept, an electric hot hatch with 270kW, wider bodywork, and track-focused upgrades, celebrating 50 years of the GTI badge. It will debut at the Essen Motor Show from November 27 to December 6.

Volkswagen has unveiled the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept, an electric hot hatch that celebrates 50 years of the GTI badge. Based on the recently introduced ID.

Polo GTI, it brings motorsport-inspired styling, a more powerful electric drivetrain, and chassis upgrades. The concept will make its public debut at the Essen Motor Show in Germany, which runs from November 27 to December 6. It was revealed on November 20, 2026, and showcases how much potential remains in the electric GTI world. While retaining the general design language of the production ID.

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Aggressive Motorsport Styling And Aerodynamics

Polo GTI, the concept adopts a more aggressive appearance inspired by motorsport. Changes include a sportier two-door silhouette, wheel arches widened by 50mm on each side, and a large front splitter. The rear features a new diffuser and a carbon-fibre wing that extends above the roofline. Volkswagen says these aerodynamic additions help generate extra downforce at higher speeds.

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Inside, the cabin has been stripped back to focus on driving and reduce weight. The infotainment system, rear seats, and luggage compartment have been removed. The driver and front passenger sit in Recaro racing bucket seats with red five-point harnesses. A rollover bar, finished in the brand's GTI-defining Tornado red, sits behind the front seats in place of the rear seating arrangement.

The dashboard, door trims, and other interior surfaces are covered in dark ArtVelours microfibre, complemented by red stitching. The ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept is based on Volkswagen's MEB+ modular electric vehicle platform and features a single APP550 electric motor. Powered by a 52kWh high-voltage battery, it sends 270kW and 550Nm to the front axle through an integrated electronically controlled differential lock.

Electric Powertrain Performance And Handling

The battery can provide up to 290kW at short notice. Performance is rapid, with Volkswagen claiming a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.7 seconds when using launch control and a maximum speed of 240 km/h. Other notable upgrades include adaptive Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) tuned for circuit driving and a ceramic brake system. The concept also features an electronic front differential lock for precise handling and high traction, along with new ceramic brakes of the one-box brake system.

Clubsport models are front-wheel-drive GTI models with higher performance and a focus on racing. To date, only the VW Golf GTI models have benefited from the Clubsport treatment, built in various editions in five- and three-door shapes. The apex model is the Clubsport S, which stands out with even wilder styling, fewer production numbers, and is designed to accommodate just two passengers in the front. The new ID.

Polo GTI Clubsport concept uses the basic modular electric drive (MEB+) found in the regular, front-wheel-drive ID. Polo GTI to fashion out the two-door Clubsport concept, retaining the signature deletion of the rear seats.

Volkswagen Board Member Comments On GTI Future

"The GTI has been one of Volkswagen's great success stories for 50 years. This year, we launched our GTI as an electric vehicle in series production for the first time. With the ID. Polo GTI Clubsport Concept, we are showing how much more potential there is in the electric GTI world," said Kai Grünitz, member of the board of management at Volkswagen.

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The concept features aesthetic elements that underline its motorsport DNA, including a large front splitter, diffuser, carbon rear wing, and flanks and rear end that are wider than the standard ID. Polo GTI. The interior is tailored to the racetrack, with no infotainment system and the driver and front passenger perched on Recaro racing bucket seats with red five-point harnesses. A rollover bar painted in the GTI colour is positioned where the boot is normally located.

It's not pared-back as much as some might expect, though. The dash panel, side trims, and many other details remain and are covered in dark ArtVelours microfibre fabric with red topstitching. For powering purposes, VW engineers have skilfully shoe-horned a larger APP550 electric motor developing 270kW, normally used in larger VW electric models such as the ID. Tiguan or ID.7, juiced by a 52kWh high-voltage battery that can provide up to 290kW at short notice.

Acceleration from 0-100km/h is rated in 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 240km/h. The concept also features an electronic front differential lock and adaptive chassis control (DCC) for precise handling and high traction. New ceramic brakes of the one-box brake system are also fitted. The ID.

Essen Motor Show Debut And Event Details

Polo GTI Clubsport Concept will be showcased to the public between November 27 and December 6 at the Essen Motor Show in Germany. It represents a significant step in Volkswagen's electric performance strategy, blending the brand's GTI heritage with modern electric technology. With its combination of high performance, track-focused features, and striking design, the concept demonstrates the potential of electric hot hatches.

Volkswagen has not announced production plans, but the concept serves as a celebration of the GTI nameplate's 50th anniversary and a preview of what could come next.