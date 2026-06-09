Voice Analysis Technology Transforms Business Operations and Risk Management

Voice analysis technology from iOCO, using AuthentIQ, enhances hiring, fraud detection, and customer experience by measuring emotional signals in conversations, leading to reduced absenteeism and improved retention in contact centres.

Adding an intelligent voice analysis layer to everyday calls and conversations can dramatically improve hiring processes, fraud detection and customer experience , and reduce operational risk.

This is according to Leon Towsen, XTND Executive for Cyber Security and Digital Solutions at iOCO, who says advanced technology to measure vocal physiology and emotional signals can turn everyday conversations into actionable data. Towsen states that voice remains underutilised as a source of business data, but understanding people's emotions and integrating that data into decision-making processes can give businesses a competitive advantage.

For example, in a call centre environment, voice analysis can measure the emotional state of both the customer and the agent during a conversation, allowing agents to defuse rising tension or identify the right time to close a deal. This technology can also be used for quality assurance and training purposes, enhancing overall service delivery. iOCO is an authorised reseller and user of AuthentIQ, a layered voice analysis (LVA) technology first designed in the 1990s as an investigation tool.

Over time, it has evolved into an advanced voice analysis solution supporting use cases like risk detection, asset protection, and employee well-being. Towsen explains that AuthentIQ integrates into existing telephony systems, providing a small visualiser on the agent's screen that displays the client's emotions as they speak. This immediate feedback allows agents to detect uneasiness, stress, or overthinking in real-time. The technology also analyses the agent's own emotions, helping them manage their responses and offer better service.

Customers often leave calls feeling welcomed and listened to, as agents are better equipped to be empathetic without being overly assertive in pushing for a sale. AuthentIQ LVA has proven valuable for wellness checks in remote and dispersed workforces and supports job candidate screening.

In contact centres challenged by high absenteeism and staff turnover, a controlled test showed a 50% reduction in absenteeism and a 40% improvement in retention after six months for groups screened using AuthentIQ compared to normal procedures. This translates to better productivity and customer service. The voice analysis identifies dishonest applicants or those applying out of desperation; while it does not automatically disqualify them, it prompts a detailed inquiry to understand their intentions.

Additionally, voice analysis helps reduce risk by highlighting potential deception among cash-in-transit employees or flagging possible fraud in insurance claims. Towsen notes that for every ten insurance claims tested, an average of 2.5 show potential fraud or dishonesty, enabling insurers to improve risk segmentation and allocate investigative resources efficiently, leading to faster claim turnaround and higher customer satisfaction.

Towsen emphasises that AuthentIQ is not a lie detector; no infallible lie detector exists, which is why such technologies are not admissible as court evidence. AuthentIQ serves as a tool to indicate anomalies in responses to specific questions or situations, offering indicators that prompt follow-up. It is not limited to phone calls; customers can use it like a polygraph in face-to-face scenarios where a risk manager questions a person.

The system functions as an end-to-end intelligence layer, and iOCO provides the knowledge and skills to help customers implement it. Integration is done via an API, or customers can have their own instance in the AWS cloud. The application is user-friendly, allowing self-service or a managed service from iOCO. This innovative approach to voice analysis is transforming how businesses leverage conversational data to improve outcomes across hiring, fraud detection, customer experience, and operational risk management





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Voice Analysis Fraud Detection Customer Experience Employee Well-Being Risk Management

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