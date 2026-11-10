Vodacom Targets 2027 for AST SpaceMobile Direct-to-Cell Service

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub announces plans to launch a commercial satellite-to-phone service in South Africa by late 2027 using AST SpaceMobile technology.

Vodacom Group Chief Executive Shameel Joosub has confirmed that the telecommunications giant aims to launch a commercial direct-to-cell satellite service in South Africa by the end of 2027. During a recent interview following the release of the company's interim results, Joosub identified AST SpaceMobile as the likely partner for this ambitious infrastructure project. The initiative seeks to extend mobile connectivity to remote areas by utilizing low-Earth orbit satellites that function as space-based cell towers.

Satellite Partnership and Technology Constraints

The direct-to-cell technology relies on connecting standard smartphones directly to satellites, bypassing traditional terrestrial infrastructure to fill coverage gaps where land-based signals are unavailable. Joosub explicitly noted that this advanced service will not be compatible with older 2G or 3G handsets, requiring users to possess modern devices capable of interacting with satellite frequencies. To support this network, Vodacom plans to dedicate a portion of its existing spectrum specifically for satellite communications.

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While Vodacom maintains an agreement with SpaceX for its Starlink broadband service, Joosub clarified that this contract does not cover direct-to-mobile capabilities. The Starlink partnership is currently utilized for satellite backhaul at rural sites and the resale of equipment to business customers in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, and Mozacom. Notably, Starlink currently lacks a specific operating license in South Africa, distinguishing its broadband role from the proposed mobile connectivity service.

Driving the Shift Away From Legacy Networks

The push for satellite connectivity serves as a primary catalyst for Vodacom's strategy to decommission its aging 2G and 3G networks in South Africa. Because direct-to-cell services are incompatible with legacy devices, retiring these older networks allows Vodacom to free up valuable radio frequencies. These reclaimed resources can then be reallocated to expand 4G coverage or support the new satellite infrastructure, optimizing the overall network efficiency.

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Decommissioning 3G also offers significant operational advantages by reducing the number of physical cell sites required. Joosub explained that 3G cells must be packed closer together to handle traffic loads because their coverage radius shrinks as usage increases. In contrast, 4G cells maintain their size regardless of traffic density, allowing for a more streamlined and cost-effective network architecture with fewer towers.

Regulatory Timeline and Market Coordination

Vodacom advocates for a market-led approach to the sunset of legacy networks, rather than relying on strict government mandates. The regulator formally abandoned the previous administration's hard deadline of 31 December 2027 for 3G shutdown in July 2025. This shift aligns with Joosub's proposal to first halt the import and connection of new 2G and 3G devices, followed by a two-year run-off period to manage existing user transitions.

Industry coordination remains a critical hurdle, as Vodafone Group CTO Dejan Kastelic noted that operators must agree on a common shutdown date. No single provider wants to switch off its 3G network first, fearing it will lose customers to competitors who maintain the older coverage. This strategy mirrors the successful migration away from analog television signals, where controlled device restrictions gradually reduced the legacy user base.

Competitive Landscape and Regional Precedents

The development in South Africa follows broader trends across the African continent, where direct-to-mobile trials are gaining momentum. Joosub highlighted that Starlink is actively running direct-to-mobile trials in Africa, with Airtel Africa already launching a commercial Starlink Mobile service in the Democratic Republic of Congo this August. This regional service supports text messaging and light data usage such as WhatsApp, although it does not yet support voice calls.

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Vodacom's decision to partner with AST SpaceMobile positions it to offer a more robust voice and data experience compared to current text-only satellite offerings. By targeting a late 2027 launch, the company aims to capitalize on the matured technology and established regulatory frameworks. This move signals a strategic pivot toward hybrid networks that blend terrestrial excellence with global satellite reach.