Vodacom South Africa Prepaid Revenue Growth Surpasses Rival MTN in H1 2026

Vodacom South Africa returns prepaid business to growth with R13.4 billion revenue, outperforming rival MTN as CEO Shameel Joosub highlights data-driven recovery and strategic capital expenditure plans.

Vodacom South Africa has successfully returned its prepaid mobile business to positive growth trajectory, delivering a significant financial rebound that contrasts sharply with recent performances by competitors in the local telecommunications market. The group announced in its interim results released on Tuesday that prepaid mobile customer revenue climbed by 1.7% to reach R13.4-billion for the six-month period ending on 30 September 2026. This recovery comes just one day after rival operator MTN reported a continued decline in its prepaid customer base, highlighting a divergent path in market dynamics for the two major industry players during the second half of 2026.

Prepaid Revenue Acceleration and Data Shift

The recovery in Vodacom South Africa's prepaid segment was not static but showed accelerating momentum as the year progressed, with growth rates jumping from a modest 0.4% in the first quarter to a robust 3.1% in the second quarter of 2026. Chief Executive Officer Shameel Joosub stated that the organization had successfully delivered on its explicit commitment to return the prepaid sector to growth, a strategic priority that has now yielded tangible financial results. The prepaid customer base remained stable at 39.2 million subscribers, with the company adding 400,000 new customers during the quarter, demonstrating strong retention and acquisition capabilities in a competitive environment.

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Data usage has emerged as the primary engine driving this prepaid recovery, fundamentally reshaping the revenue mix for Vodacom South Africa. Prepaid data revenue surged by 9.7% to reach R7.9-billion, while traditional voice services declined in relative importance, falling to just 27% of prepaid service revenue from 32% a year earlier. Data traffic volume rose by an impressive 40.2%, with average usage per smart device increasing by 32% to 7.8GB per month. This shift underscores a consumer preference for high-volume data consumption over voice calls, allowing the company to boost Prepaid Average Revenue Per User (Arpu) by 3.5% to R59, despite the decline in voice reliance.

Operational Metrics and Subscriber Consolidation

Beyond the prepaid sector, the broader operational metrics for Vodacom South Africa indicate steady expansion across other key business lines. Overall service revenue for the region grew by 1.9% to R32.3-billion, supported by a healthy contract base that increased by 2.4% to 7.1 million customers. Contract revenue rose by 2.2%, aided by strategic price increases that helped offset volume fluctuations. However, the number of total data customers fell by 4.3% to 25.7 million, a decline that Vodacom attributed to consumers consolidating their spending onto a primary SIM card rather than dropping data usage entirely, suggesting a rationalization of mobile portfolios among users.

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The cost structure improvements also played a vital role in enhancing profitability for the region. Cost cuts and the lapping of a one-off cost from the previous year lifted South African Ebitda by 10.5% to R17.1-billion. The Ebitda margin reached 37.4%, marking the highest level achieved since the fiscal year 2023. These financial efficiencies demonstrate that Vodacom South Africa is not only growing revenue but is also optimizing its operational costs to maximize shareholder value and improve net income streams from its core regional operations.

Strategic Capital Expenditure and Group Consolidation

Looking ahead, Vodacom South Africa has announced plans for substantial investment in its network infrastructure, signaling confidence in future demand. The company expects to spend approximately R12-billion on capital expenditure in South Africa in fiscal year 2027, setting a record investment level for the region. This massive injection of capital is intended to support the continuing surge in data traffic and ensure the network can handle increased loads from smart devices. The strategic focus on infrastructure aligns with the broader corporate strategy to maintain competitive advantage in a data-intensive market.

At the group level, Vodacom's financial performance was significantly bolstered by the consolidation of Safaricom, in which the company took a controlling 55% stake at the end of June 2026. Group revenue rose by 25.6% to R102.5-billion, with service revenue growing by 13.3% and Ebitda increasing by 18% on a pro forma basis that includes Safaricom in the comparative period. Headline earnings per share rose by 25.7%, and the interim dividend increased by 7.6% to 355c, reflecting the positive financial impact of the Safaricom integration and the renewed strength in the South African prepaid business.