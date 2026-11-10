Vodacom Faces Debt Default Risks After Kenya Court Nullifies Safaricom Deal

Vodacom reports events of default on loans following a Kenya high court ruling nullifying its stake acquisition in Safaricom, forcing debt reclassification and waiver negotiations.

Vodacom Group encountered immediate financial distress after Kenya's high court nullified the government's sale of a 15% stake in Safaricom to Vodacom's subsidiary Vodafone Kenya on 15 September. The judicial decision triggered specific events of default and cross-default provisions under the telecommunications giant's funding arrangements, as revealed in its interim results published on Tuesday. These legal developments forced Vodacom to urgently seek waivers from its lenders to maintain liquidity and avoid forced repayment of outstanding facilities.

Legal Ruling Triggers Financial Defaults

The high court judgment, delivered on 15 September, directly created conditions for default clauses to activate under specified group funding agreements. Vodacom disclosed in the notes to its results for the six-month period ending 30 September that the ruling gave rise to certain events of default and cross-default under its financial covenants. The company confirmed that the legal uncertainty surrounding the Safaricom transaction compromised the stability of its debt portfolio.

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Some lenders provided written undertakings not to demand immediate repayment or accelerate their facilities due to the judgment. However, these undertakings did not grant Vodacom an unconditional right to defer settlement for at least 12 months. Consequently, the debt had to be reclassified from non-current to current liabilities to reflect the shorter settlement timeline.

Debt Reclassification And Restricted Funds

The reclassification of debt resulted in R2.3 billion of borrowings moving from non-current to current liabilities as of 30 September. This accounting shift highlights the immediate pressure on Vodacom's short-term liquidity position following the court's intervention. The company had to adjust its balance sheet to accurately reflect the potential obligation to repay these funds within the year.

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One specific default occurred on a Stanbic Bank Kenya facility linked to the R5.1 billion Vodacom paid the Kenyan government for rights to a portion of its future Safaricom dividends. This payment was integral to the acquisition structure, and the default arose because the underlying asset transfer was legally voided. The failure to complete the sale disrupted the cash flow mechanisms Vodacom relied on to service this specific debt obligation.

Under a standstill agreement designed to remedy that default, Vodacom agreed not to withdraw money from a dedicated account. This restriction left R1.2 billion in dividends it had received restricted at the end of the period. The funds remained locked to ensure compliance with the lender's demands while the default situation was being resolved through negotiation.

Lender Waivers And Debt Restructuring

After the reporting period ended, Vodacom obtained waivers from the relevant lenders for all defaults arising solely from the judgment. This development allowed the company to stabilize its immediate financial standing and avoid further escalation of the crisis. The waivers were critical in preventing a broader liquidity crunch across Vodacom's operations.

The Safaricom deal had previously transformed Vodacom's balance sheet by significantly increasing its leverage. Net debt rose by R78.8 billion year on year to R135.6 billion. The company funded the acquisition with R35 billion of debt and R9 billion in preference shares, while also consolidating R18.1 billion of Safaricom's own net debt onto its books.

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Vodacom's leverage, measured as net debt to Ebitda, rose to 1.6 times from 0.9 times prior to the consolidation. On a pro forma basis, with Safaricom's Ebitda annualized, the ratio stood at 1.3 times. This increase in leverage reflects the substantial debt burden Vodacom assumed to secure its controlling stake in the Kenyan market.

Accounting Gains And Future Ownership

Vodacom has consolidated Safaricom as a subsidiary since 30 June and booked a once-off accounting gain of R23.1 billion on remeasuring its previous stake. This gain was recorded despite the legal challenges, as the company maintained control over the assets until the final court decision was enforced.

If the high court's judgment stands, Vodacom's stake would fall from 55% to about 40%. This reduction in ownership would fundamentally alter Vodacom's strategic position in Kenya and likely trigger further adjustments to its financial metrics. The company must now navigate a lower level of influence over Safaricom while managing the increased debt load associated with the failed acquisition attempt.