Vodacom Egypt AI Data Centre Cost Revealed at US$1-billion

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub confirms a US$1-billion investment for Egypt's first sovereign AI data centre, with South Africa and Kenya targeted next.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub has confirmed that the joint venture between Vodafone Egypt, Elsewedy Electric, and Cassava Technologies will cost approximately US$1-billion to complete. This massive infrastructure project is designed to construct Egypt's largest and first sovereign AI data centre over the coming years. Vodacom revealed the details of this major capital expansion during its interim results announcement on Tuesday, providing clarity on the scope and financial structure of the initiative.

Investment Structure and Phased Build

Vodacom Group clarified that the US$1-billion figure represents the total projected cost of the facility, rather than the specific capital contribution required from Vodafone Egypt. The group holds approximately a 30 percent ownership stake in the joint venture, which will develop the sovereign AI infrastructure. Joosub emphasized that the full financial burden will not be incurred immediately, as the facility will be constructed in modular sections.

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The construction strategy relies on adding capacity only as market demand materializes, ensuring that capital is deployed efficiently. This phased approach allows the operators to manage cash flow and investment risks effectively while meeting the growing needs of enterprise clients. The modular design ensures that the data centre can scale dynamically without significant upfront waste or idle infrastructure.

Vodafone Egypt Growth and Strategic Hubs

Vodafone Egypt has emerged as a critical growth engine for the broader Vodacom Group, contributing significantly to its financial performance in recent quarters. Service revenue from the Egyptian operation rose by 36.3 percent in local currency during the six-month period ending September 30. This unit now accounts for 24.8 percent of total group service revenue and generated R11-billion in group Ebitda for the reporting period.

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Joosub identified Egypt as the first of three major regional hubs for AI data centres, with South Africa and Kenya designated as the subsequent priority markets. While planning for expansions in South Africa and Kenya is still in the very early stages, the Egyptian model serves as the blueprint for future developments. Smaller data centre footprints will likely be deployed in other Vodacom markets where hyperscaler demand does not yet justify large-scale sovereign facilities.

Infrastructure Requirements and Partnership Model

Existing data centre infrastructure operated by Vodacom in various markets was not originally designed to support the rigorous requirements of hyperscalers and large AI providers. Consequently, new builds will strictly follow the Egyptian framework, which prioritizes securing real estate and ensuring robust power availability before beginning construction. Joosub noted that securing adequate power supply is the most critical technical and logistical challenge for these AI-driven facilities.

The company continues to rely on strategic partners to share costs and provide specialized expertise, mirroring the approach taken in Egypt and the earlier entry into the Ethiopian market through a Safaricom-led consortium. Elsewedy Electric, an Egyptian group specializing in cables and energy infrastructure, and Cassava Technologies, founded by telecommunications entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa, are key partners in this venture. Cassava has previously announced plans to build Africa's first AI factory in collaboration with Nvidia, with Egypt selected as one of five rollout countries.

Financial Context and Future M&A Strategy

The decision to pursue such a large capital project comes as Vodacom Group manages a balance sheet heavily impacted by its recent acquisition of Safaricom. Net debt for the group increased by R78.8-billion, reaching R135.6-billion by September. This significant leverage means that the company is exercising caution regarding its capital allocation and external expansion.

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Joosub stated clearly that the group is not currently looking at any major mergers or acquisitions given its current financial position. The focus remains on executing the phased expansion of the Egyptian AI data centre and identifying suitable partners for future projects in South Africa and Kenya. This disciplined approach ensures that Vodacom can support its ambitious AI infrastructure goals without overextending its financial resources.