Vodacom Co-Invests in Egypt's First Sovereign AI Data Centre

Vodacom Group partners with Elsewedy Electric and Cassava Technologies to launch Egypt's largest data center, marking a major expansion in the country's fastest-growing market.

Vodacom Group has announced a strategic co-investment in what it describes as Egypt's largest data centre and the nation's first sovereign AI data centre. The telecommunications giant disclosed this major infrastructure development in its interim financial results for the six-month period ending 30 September. The project is being executed through a new joint venture with two other key players: Elsewedy Electric and Cassava Technologies. This announcement highlights a significant expansion of Vodacom's digital infrastructure capabilities in the North African region.

JV Structure and Key Partners

The joint venture forming the backbone of this new data centre initiative brings together diverse expertise from across the continent. Elsewedy Electric serves as the local Egyptian partner, providing critical knowledge in cables, electrical equipment, and energy infrastructure. This partnership is particularly valuable for a project of this scale, which requires robust physical power and connectivity solutions.

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Cassava Technologies serves as the third pillar of this alliance. The technology firm was founded by Zimbabwean telecommunications entrepreneur Strive Masiyiwa. Cassava has been aggressively expanding its footprint in the artificial intelligence sector, having previously announced plans in April 2025 for what it termed Africa's first AI factory. This factory initiative was built in collaboration with chipmaker Nvidia and targeted five countries for rollout.

Sovereign AI and Data Localization

A defining feature of this new facility is its designation as a sovereign AI data centre. In the current global technology landscape, a sovereign data centre is generally understood to be an infrastructure node designed to keep a country's data and the computing power used to process it within its borders. This model ensures that the data remains under local control, addressing growing concerns regarding data sovereignty and national security.

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The move toward sovereign infrastructure aligns with broader trends in the region where governments and enterprises are increasingly prioritizing local data storage. By establishing this facility in Egypt, the partners aim to provide a secure and compliant environment for high-performance computing. The facility is expected to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence workloads that require low latency and high data integrity.

Egypt as a Strategic Growth Market

This investment underscores Egypt's status as one of Vodacom's fastest-growing markets. The financial data released alongside the infrastructure announcement paints a picture of robust consumer adoption. Vodafone Egypt's service revenue experienced a significant increase of 36.3 percent in local currency during the half-year period. This performance contributed 24.8 percent of the entire group's service revenue, demonstrating the market's importance to the parent company.

Consumer behavior metrics further justify the need for increased data infrastructure. Data traffic on the Vodafone Egypt network rose by 36.1 percent in the same reporting period. This surge in usage is driven largely by smartphone adoption, with smartphone penetration on the network reaching 82 percent. These high engagement levels create a direct demand for the advanced computing capabilities that the new data centre will provide.

Missing Details and Future Roadmap

While the strategic intent is clear, the disclosure provided limited specifics regarding the immediate execution of the project. Vodacom did not provide details of the exact investment amount required to build the facility. Information regarding the specific size of the data centre or its exact geographical location within Egypt was also withheld from the interim report.

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A definitive timeline for the completion and operational launch of the data centre was not included in the announcement. However, the partnership with Cassava Technologies suggests a clear trajectory for integration. Cassava had previously identified Egypt as one of five key countries for its AI rollout, alongside South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Morocco. The upcoming phases of this venture will likely focus on finalizing the technical specifications and construction schedules for the site.