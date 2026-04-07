Vodacom Bulls Star David Kriel Set for Move to French Rugby Giants La Rochelle

Utility back David Kriel is departing the Vodacom Bulls after six seasons to join Top 14 side La Rochelle. This move marks the end of an era for the Bulls, who lose a versatile player and points scorer. Kriel's consistency and adaptability made him a cornerstone of the backline. The Bulls' management supports his ambitions and wishes him well in his new adventure.

The Vodacom Bulls have announced the departure of a significant backline player to France, marking the end of an era for the Pretoria-based rugby team. Utility back David Kriel , after six highly successful seasons with the Bulls, has secured a deal with Top 14 powerhouse La Rochelle . The move, set to commence in July, signifies a new chapter in Kriel's career and a notable shift in the Bulls' squad composition.

The 27-year-old is renowned for his exceptional consistency and versatility, qualities that have made him a crucial asset to the Bulls' backline throughout his tenure. Kriel expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming move, stating his excitement to immerse himself in French culture, meet new people, and continue playing the sport he loves. He extended his gratitude to everyone who contributed to his journey with the Vodacom Bulls, acknowledging the impact of coaches, players, staff members, and fans in making his time at the club memorable. Kriel emphasized the significant personal and professional growth he experienced during his time with the Bulls. The departure of Kriel is undoubtedly a loss for the Bulls, but his legacy will be remembered. He leaves behind a significant record and a wealth of experience, having played in various positions and contributed immensely to the team's successes.\Kriel's time with the Bulls began in October 2020, marked by his debut on the left wing in a Super Rugby Unlocked clash against Griquas. During his six seasons, he amassed an impressive 142 caps for the Bulls. The club's statement highlighted Kriel's tenure as being defined by a “rare and selfless versatility,” with him excelling in almost every backline position. This adaptability allowed him to feature prominently at fullback (41 times), outside centre (36 times), inside centre (30 times), and across both wings (26 times), while also proving his value from the bench on 10 occasions. This versatility is a testament to his skill and dedication, making him one of the most decorated modern players in the squad. He sits behind only Embrose Papier, Ruan Nortjé, and Johan Grobbelaar in terms of matches played for the Bulls among the current squad members, demonstrating his longevity and importance to the team. Kriel's contribution extends beyond his defensive capabilities; he has also made a significant impact on the scoreboard. He has scored a total of 321 points, including 53 tries, 16 conversions, and eight penalties, placing him 25th on the Bulls' all-time point-scoring list. His 53 tries place him ninth on the Bulls' all-time try-scoring list, ahead of legendary figures such as Bryan Habana, as well as current stars Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie. The statistics highlight Kriel's significance and his consistent ability to perform at a high level. \Vodacom Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone acknowledged the impact of David Kriel, calling him a “quintessential professional and a cornerstone of our backline over the last six seasons”. Rathbone also highlighted the privilege of witnessing Kriel's evolution from a promising talent to a world-class player and leader within the team environment. While expressing disappointment at losing a player of Kriel's caliber, the Bulls' management supports players' ambitions to pursue opportunities in different leagues. Rathbone stated that the club extends its gratitude for Kriel’s massive contribution to the blue jersey and wishes him and his family the best in France. The departure of Kriel is a clear indication that the Bulls will be needing to find a replacement and adapt their game plan, and will also provide opportunity for other players to shine. Kriel’s departure marks the end of an era, but his influence on the team will continue to be felt and he will be remembered for years to come. The Bulls will now look forward to building their team and aiming for more victories in the future. The Bulls are a team with a strong history in rugby and there are many people looking forward to their matches. The legacy of David Kriel will surely not be forgotten and he's sure to be remembered by the fans





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