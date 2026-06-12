Vodacom Bulls Squad for VURC Final: A Blend of Experience, Youth, and Versatility

The Vodacom Bulls squad, travelling to Dublin for next Friday's VURC final, showcases a carefully balanced blend of experience, youth, and versatility. The team is positioned strongly for the demands of a high-pressure occasion, with a heavy Springbok influence at its core.

The Vodacom Bulls squad travelling to Dublin for next Friday's VURC final reflects a carefully balanced blend of experience, youth, and versatility, positioning the team strongly for the demands of a high-pressure occasion.

At its core is a heavy Springbok influence - 17 in all - with seasoned internationals such as Willie le Roux, Handré Pollard, Marcell Coetzee, and Kurt-Lee Arendse bringing invaluable big-match experience and leadership. This is complemented by an exciting group of emerging talents, including Cameron Hanekom and Cheswill Jooste, whose energy and attacking threat add a dynamic edge





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Vodacom Bulls VURC Final Springbok Influence Experienced Internationals Emerging Talents Physicality And Mobility Depth And Experience Scrummaging Stability Game Management Tactical Kicking Vision And Playmaking Ability Pace And Finishing Quality Covering Multiple Positions Cohesion And Adaptability

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