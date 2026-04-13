Vodacom Bulls Secure Key Signings and Address Player Departures

The Vodacom Bulls are reinforcing their squad with strategic signings and contract extensions, while also addressing player departures, aiming to maintain their competitive edge and prepare for future challenges, including potential European competition.

The Vodacom Bulls , much like the Hollywoodbets Sharks before them, are facing a period of player movement, largely driven by their recent successes. The club announced significant player retention and acquisition moves, while simultaneously addressing concerns of being targeted by overseas clubs seeking South African talent. This follows the announcement that club captain Ruan Nortje will depart for Japan at the end of the season, along with utility back David Kriel and Springbok tighthead prop Wilco Louw. Key players like Kurt-Lee Arendse are also expected to follow Nortje to Japan soon.

However, the Bulls have secured crucial signings and contract extensions to fortify their squad and maintain their competitive edge. Celimpilo Gumede has signed a five-year deal, and Marco van Staden has committed until June 2028, showcasing the club's commitment to long-term stability and success, with Cobus Wiese also deciding to stay on with the Bulls. The Bulls have also turned down approaches from rival teams for their players, further underlining their commitment to retaining their core group of players. Vodacom Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone emphasized that these extensions are essential to the club's professional strategy.

Rathbone stated that the extensions of van Staden and Gumede demonstrate the club's stability and ambition, aiming to secure the core of the team for the next few years. Despite the departure of key players, the Bulls are actively working to fill the gaps created. The Bulls have secured Mawande Mdanda, the SA under-20 tighthead prop, Hakeem Kunene from the Sharks, Thaakir Abrahams from Munster, and Dylan Maas from Griquas. Kunene is a highly-rated former Junior Bok, Abrahams has made his mark in Ireland, and Maas previously played for the Stormers.

The team is also addressing a shortage at flyhalf, resulting from Johan Goosen’s impending retirement and Kade Wolhuter's injury, by announcing the arrival of former Springbok flyhalf Curwin Bosch. The Bulls intend to use existing resources, such as JF van Heerden and Rynhardt Ludwig, to fill the void left by Nortje's departure, with Ludwig having already captained the team. Furthermore, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg is an option at lock. Hanro Liebenberg, a former Bulls captain, will return to join the team at the end of the season.

Looking ahead, the Bulls face the challenge of replacing departing players while simultaneously integrating new talent and preparing for potential European competitions. While the team has been a breeding ground for Springboks, the current situation highlights the challenges of retaining talent in the face of overseas interest. The success of the Bulls in the coming years will depend on their ability to retain their key players and effectively integrate new recruits. The club’s approach indicates a commitment to building a strong foundation and competing at the highest levels, both domestically and internationally.

The Bulls aim to build for the future and solidify their position as a leading force in South African rugby. They hope that the combination of experience and rising talent will allow them to remain competitive and contend for titles in the seasons to come. The club continues to pursue a strategy of both retaining key players and bringing in new talent to maintain a high level of performance and success.





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