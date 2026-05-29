Vodacom Bulls make significant changes for Munster showdown

The Vodacom Bulls have made several significant changes to their match-day 23 for Saturday's Vodacom United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against Munster at Loftus Versfeld.

The Vodacom Bulls have made several significant changes to their match-day 23 for Saturday's Vodacom United Rugby Championship quarterfinal against Munster at Loftus Versfeld , with Johan Ackermann recalling experience and proven big-match performers for the knockout clash.

The most notable changes from the side that faced Benetton come in the backline, where Kurt-Lee Arendse returns on the wing in place of Devon Williams, while Stravino Jacobs is promoted from the bench to the starting XV ahead of Sergeal Petersen. In the pack, captain Marcell Coetzee - back from illness - comes into the loose trio for Jeandre Rudolph, adding vast playoff and test experience alongside Cameron Hanekom and Elrigh Louw.

There is also a reshuffle in the second row, with Ruan Vermaak elevated from the replacements bench to partner Ruan Nortje, on the verge of 150 caps, while Cobus Wiese drops to the impact squad. Marco van Staden, another Springbok forward with a reputation for high-intensity knockout rugby, moves from the bench into the starting front-row replacement role as part of a six-two split among the substitutes.

The Vodacom Bulls have otherwise retained the spine of the side that defeated Benetton, including the influential halfback pairing of Embrose Papier and Handré Pollard, as well as veteran fullback Willie le Roux, whose game management and attacking vision will be central to the Pretoria side's ambitions of reaching another semifinal. Saturday's clash carries considerable weight for the Vodacom Bulls, who are chasing a fifth successive appearance in a VURC semifinal and remain determined to finally convert consistent playoff qualification into silverware.

The Pretoria outfit have reached the quarterfinal stage in every season since South African teams joined the competition, and notably all four of their previous quarterfinals were won by the home side on the day. They also enter the match in strong form, with their only defeat in the last 10 VURC outings coming against the Stormers in March.

Loftus Versfeld has again become a formidable venue, although Munster and the Glasgow Warriors are the only non-South African teams to have won there in the VURC era. Munster, meanwhile, arrive with extensive playoff pedigree, having qualified for the VURC knockout stages for a 10th successive season.

However, the Irish province's away form has been inconsistent this season, with their only away victory in 2026 coming in a 45-15 triumph over Benetton in April. The history between the teams also suggests a tightly contested affair. The Vodacom Bulls hold a narrow 3-2 advantage from their five previous meetings with Munster, adding further intrigue to a quarterfinal that pits one of South Africa's strongest home sides against one of the competition's most experienced playoff teams





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