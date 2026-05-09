Vodacom Bulls Dominate Zebre but Face Injury Concerns Ahead of Playoffs

The Vodacom Bulls secured an emphatic 54-19 victory over Zebre in a United Rugby Championship fixture, strengthening their playoff push. However, concerns remain over winger Cheswill Jooste’s hamstring injury. Coach Johan Ackermann praised his team’s resilience while highlighting areas for improvement. Meanwhile, broader rugby debates examine integration of foreign imports and the evolution of the modern game.

The Vodacom Bulls secured a commanding 54-19 victory over Zebre on Saturday, reinforcing their United Rugby Championship (URC) home playoff ambitions. However, the triumph was slightly overshadowed by a potential injury concern for 19-year-old winger Cheswill Jooste .

Jooste, who crossed for a try in a first-half masterclass, was replaced at the start of the second half by Stedman Gans. Bulls coach Johan Ackermann cautioned that Jooste suffered a hamstring strain, stating, 'The only little bit of, if I can call it, a negative is that Cheswill hurt his hamstring. It's undetermined. We'll have to make a medical assessment to see how serious it is.

' Despite the dominant display, Ackermann acknowledged his team's need for refinement as they gear up for critical playoff clashes. 'First of all, job done. I think that’s the most important,' he remarked.

'It wasn’t always pretty. The game didn’t have a lot of fluency at one stage. There were a few unnecessary penalties, some silly knocks, but over the 80 minutes when we needed to score, we scored, and when we needed to defend, we defended well.

' The Bulls' preservation of their intensity, despite conceding soft errors, was essential against Zebre, and Ackermann stressed their urgency to rectify these mistakes before facing stiffer competition. He warned, 'We just gave away soft errors. Hopefully we tidy up those things because against the teams we're going to play going forward, they will punish you.

' But Ackermann also highlighted bright spots from a game plan that rotated the squad significantly, featuring an entirely new lineup in the backline. This included important playing time for players such as Marco van Staden, who played the full 80 minutes, and Willie Leurink, who hadn’t played that long in some time.

Additionally, Canan Moodie made a notable comeback from injury. Ackermann commented, 'Those guys needed the game time. Marco played 80 minutes, Willie played 80 minutes, and hasn’t done that for a long time. Canan got good game time coming back from injury, and a lot of combinations were tested.

' Ackermann also emphasized the importance of building squad depth for the playoff push. 'If we get players off the bench in the next couple of weeks, at least everybody has experience starting and coming off the bench and making a difference. ' In related developments, discussions around rugby strategy and international talents have been prominent, with debates on how clubs integrate foreign players and what makes successful recruitment.

Additionally, the current season's intensity has been highlighted, with analysts examining how modern rugby is evolving under pressure, emphasizing speed and power as defining factors in elite play. Meanwhile, as rugby enthusiasts plan their travel to upcoming matches or simply need a reliable vehicle, local car dealerships in South Africa are offering attractive options for affordable rides





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