Vodacom Bulls coach Johan Ackermann praises Embrose Papier for URC Player of the Season award

Vodacom Bulls coach Johan Ackermann has praised Embrose Papier after the scrumhalf was named South Africa’s URC Player of the Season. Papier received the award following a superb campaign in which he emerged as one of the competition’s standout performers and played a key role in guiding the Bulls to the URC semi-finals.

Vodacom Bulls coach Johan Ackermann has praised Embrose Papier after the scrumhalf was named South Africa’s URC Player of the Season. Papier received the award following a superb campaign in which he emerged as one of the competition’s standout performers and played a key role in guiding the Bulls to the URC semi-finals.

The 29-year-old was selected by a voting panel consisting of the Springbok coaching staff, South Africa’s four franchise coaches and selected television commentators. He scored nine tries during the regular season before adding another two in his side’s quarter-final victory against Munster. He also registered five assists, 15 clean breaks and beat 25 defenders. His performances earned him a call-up to the recent Springbok alignment camp and have strengthened his case for a return to the national setup.

Ackermann was quick to acknowledge the quality of players competing across South Africa’s four franchises, but believes Papier stood out over the course of the campaign.

"I think it’s difficult for any player to do that without the team, so we as a team are obviously proud of Embrose and that he got the award," he said





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