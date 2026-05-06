Vodacom Bulls Cannot Afford to Underestimate Zebre in Crucial URC Clash

Vodacom Bulls attack coach Neil de Bruin warns his team against complacency as they face bottom-placed Zebre in a critical URC match that could determine their playoff fate. With two rounds left in the regular season, De Bruin emphasizes the importance of focus and execution, highlighting the team's improved defensive efforts and the need for a balanced approach to secure a postseason berth.

Vodacom Bulls attack coach Neil de Bruin has issued a stern warning to his team ahead of their United Rugby Championship ( URC ) clash against Zebre this weekend, emphasizing that underestimating the bottom-placed Italian side could jeopardize their playoff ambitions.

With just two rounds remaining in the regular season, the Bulls currently sit in seventh place, holding a 34-point lead over Zebre, who occupy the last spot in the standings. However, De Bruin insists there is no room for complacency, stressing that every match from this point forward is critical in determining their postseason fate.

'Especially given our position and how open the playoff spots are, everyone understands the importance of the next few weeks,' De Bruin stated. 'If you don’t do the right things, by the time you open your eyes you could have missed the playoffs completely. It’s about getting your next job right. The next scrum, the next tackle, the next assignment.

Those moments add up to a result.

' De Bruin, who joined the Bulls at the end of 2025, inherited a team known for its explosive attacking play but plagued by defensive vulnerabilities. To address this imbalance, he has worked tirelessly to instill a culture where all 15 players on the field are fully committed to both attack and defense.

'It’s definitely a team effort,' De Bruin explained. 'If we defend well, like we have been the last couple of weeks, getting transition moments and stopping the opposition from going forward, it really does help our attack. We’ve seen how crucial it is to maintain that balance, and the players have responded well to the challenge.

' The Bulls will be looking to build on their recent defensive improvements as they face Zebre at Loftus Versfeld. A victory would not only solidify their playoff hopes but also serve as a statement of intent ahead of the postseason. De Bruin’s message is clear: focus on the present, execute the fundamentals, and let the results take care of themselves





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