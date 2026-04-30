Vodacom Bulls Aim for Playoff Push with Crucial Fortnight Ahead

The Vodacom Bulls have a clear path to the playoffs: win their remaining games. A favorable schedule for the Bulls combined with tough fixtures for their rivals presents a significant opportunity to climb the United Rugby Championship standings.

The Vodacom Bulls face a straightforward path to potential playoff contention: win their remaining matches. Currently holding the seventh position on the log, the Bulls recognize that two successful weeks could propel them into the playoffs and potentially even the top four – a scenario that seemed improbable just months ago.

Coach Johan Ackermann initially conceded the possibility of a top-four finish was unlikely, but a combination of favorable results and the team's own efforts have created a genuine opportunity. A strong performance during their recent Welsh tour, securing nine points out of a possible ten, has brought them within reach of their goal. Should other teams stumble, the Bulls could find themselves climbing the ranks.

The immediate challenge for the Bulls is Benetton, a team that has proven its capabilities with a recent upset victory over Leinster. However, Benetton's form has been inconsistent since a coaching change. Following the Benetton match, the Bulls will face Zebre Parma at home, a game they will aim to dominate and secure maximum points from. Crucially, the teams positioned above them in the standings all have difficult fixtures ahead.

Similarly, the teams immediately below the Bulls – Ulster and Connacht – are also battling for playoff spots and face challenging opponents. Ulster’s schedule includes matches against the league-leading Stormers and Glasgow Warriors, alongside EPCR Challenge Cup commitments. Connacht will need to overcome tough competition to climb into the top eight. Stuart Lancaster’s Ulster side could inadvertently aid the Bulls’ cause by defeating Munster, potentially creating an opening for the Bulls to advance.

Cardiff, currently in sixth place, faces a similarly demanding schedule with games against Glasgow and the Stormers. Munster, in fifth, has challenging encounters against Connacht and the Lions. Leinster, holding fourth position, is focused on their Champions Cup clash against Toulon before facing the Lions and then the Ospreys. While Leinster could win both, their priorities may lie elsewhere.

The Lions, currently in the top four, have the most difficult remaining schedule. The other teams in the top four are capable of winning both their remaining games, but if they do, it will create a clear pathway for the Bulls to capitalize. Ackermann has cautioned against underestimating their Italian opponents. He emphasized Benetton’s recent form and their ability to defeat any team, bolstered by a strong contingent of Italian internationals.

Despite the challenges, the Bulls have identified an opportunity to turn their season into a success. They must be prepared to seize the moment if the standings fall in their favor over the next two weeks. The Bulls’ fate is now firmly in their own hands, and a relentless focus on winning is paramount. The team’s resurgence from a previously bleak outlook underscores their resilience and determination.

The next fortnight will be a defining period, determining whether their late-season push culminates in a playoff berth and a potential climb into the top four. The Bulls’ supporters will be hoping for a strong finish to the season, fueled by the team’s newfound momentum and the prospect of a successful playoff run





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Vodacom Bulls United Rugby Championship Playoffs Johan Ackermann Benetton Zebre Parma Ulster Connacht Leinster Lions Stormers Glasgow Warriors

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