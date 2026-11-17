Vodacom and Telkom report significant drops in voice revenue as consumers switch to data bundles and internet calling, marking a permanent industry shift toward mobile data dominance.

The South Africa n telecommunications sector is undergoing a profound structural transformation, with major operators reporting steep declines in traditional voice revenue as consumers rapidly migrate to mobile data services. Vodacom Group saw its voice revenue fall by 13.1% in the six months leading to September, a change driven by strategic shifts toward data bundles and the widespread adoption of internet-based communication tools. This trend is not isolated to one provider but represents an industry-wide pivot that is fundamentally altering how South Africa ns connect.

Strategic Shift from Voice to Data

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub explained that the decline in voice revenue is a deliberate part of the company's strategy to proactively reduce reliance on traditional calling. The operator has been offering customers free calls when they purchase data bundles, a move designed to encourage usage of faster, more versatile data networks. While voice revenue had been relatively flat a year earlier, the accelerated shift has resulted in voice now accounting for only about 11% of Vodacom's service revenue in South Africa. Joosub noted that prepaid voice revenue is declining at a double-digit rate, even as the company attempts to retain prepaid customers with larger data bundles.

Also read MTN wants to buy Telkom - in cash

Despite the drop in traditional calls, the total value of telecommunications services is growing in different ways. Mobile data revenue for Vodacom rose by 8.7% to reach R9.4-billion during the same six-month period. Consequently, mobile data now constitutes 82% of mobile service revenue, an increase from 78.5% a year ago. This statistical shift highlights how the core of the business has moved from selling minutes to selling gigabytes. Consumers have not stopped communicating; they are simply utilizing different channels, such as messaging apps and voice-over-IP services, which consume data rather than airtime minutes.

Corporate and Enterprise Adjustments

The impact of this transition extends beyond individual consumers into the corporate sector, where businesses are aggressively cutting costs by abandoning legacy telephony. BCX, the enterprise arm of Telkom, reduced the per-minute rates it charges key corporate clients by more than 85%. This drastic price cut reflects the reality that businesses are moving to bundled and internet-based communication services, which are often more efficient and cheaper than traditional circuit-switched networks. Telkom justified these reductions by citing the structural decline in voice across the entire industry, stating that the company opted to retain clients and their associated connectivity spend rather than defend legacy pricing models that were losing market share.

Advertisement

This corporate exodus is mirrored in the fixed-line sector, where Telkom reported that group fixed-voice and subscription revenue fell by 18.3%. The simultaneous growth in prepaid data revenue, which grew by 9.7%, underscores the versatility of modern mobile contracts. Customers are increasingly viewing data as the primary commodity, with voice calls treated as a supplementary feature included within larger data packages. This behavior is consistent with global trends where voice is becoming a value-added service rather than a standalone revenue driver, a pattern that SMS followed years prior.

Competitor Responses and Network Evolution

Other major players in the South African market are experiencing similar pressures, confirming that the decline in voice revenue is an industry-wide phenomenon. MTN also reported a fourth consecutive quarter of voice revenue decline, with the rate worsening each quarter. The operator attributed this to customers moving from out-of-bundle calls to data bundles and the increasing adoption of internet calling and messaging applications. Additionally, competitors like Capitec Connect have charged nothing for calls between their own SIM cards since April, further eroding the per-minute revenue stream for traditional operators. These competitive dynamics are forcing all major telcos to adapt their pricing and product structures to remain relevant in a data-first economy.

The technological infrastructure is also evolving to support this shift, with network operators preparing for a post-3G future. Telkom announced that all its subscribers are now provisioned for voice over LTE, a technology that carries calls over its 4G network. This system already handles 80% of the company's voice traffic, providing Telkom with the operational flexibility to eventually switch off its remaining 3G sites. As calls move entirely onto data networks, the definition of a telephone call is effectively merging with that of internet data usage, completing a decades-long transition that has reshaped the telecommunications landscape.