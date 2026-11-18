Vivien Lourens defied medical odds to raise Tisha, who has foetal alcohol syndrome. The Western Cape FASD Network hosts a walk on November 28 to highlight the crisis and demand policy changes.

Vivien Lourens and her daughter Tisha have defied a devastating medical prognosis issued thirty years ago to celebrate a milestone of survival and resilience. In 1996, doctors at a Cape Town hospital told Vivien that the newborn baby she had agreed to foster would not survive the weekend due to severe complications from foetal alcohol syndrome. That infant, Tisha Lourens, is now 30 years old and thriving, serving as a testament to the power of persistent parental advocacy and specialized care.

Defying Medical Odds in 1996

Vivien Lourens was an emergency foster mother working with Cape Town Child Welfare when she took in a premature newborn who had been abandoned at a hospital. The child was suffering from the effects of foetal alcohol syndrome, a condition Vivien had not encountered before and for which she lacked immediate guidance. When she contacted the medical staff to ask how to care for an infant who could not even feed itself, the response was grim. The doctors advised her not to worry because they predicted the child would be dead by the end of that weekend.

Also read Godongwana, raise sugary drinks tax to 20% and save lives

Refusing to accept this fatalistic outlook, Vivien fought to keep the child alive. Her determination paid off, as Tisha not only survived that initial critical period but also went on to live a full life. Vivien noted that she did everything possible to ensure the child stayed alive, a mission that has culminated in three decades of shared history. This early defiance of medical expectations highlights the intense challenges faced by caregivers of children with foetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

Navigating Care Without Support Systems

In 1996, resources for parents managing foetal alcohol spectrum disorders were virtually non-existent in South Africa. Tisha suffers from permanent and irreversible damage to her developing foetus caused by alcohol exposure during pregnancy. Vivien recalled reaching out to individuals in the United States, where she found more robust knowledge-sharing regarding the practicalities of supporting babies with these complex needs.

Advertisement

Vivien emphasized the necessity of constant vigilance, noting that small environmental modifications can significantly improve a child's quality of life. For example, she modified the hot and cold water taps in their home to prevent Tisha from burning herself. The pair spent considerable time at the Red Cross Children's Hospital in Cape Town, where Tisha received essential speech and physiotherapy. Vivien became such a frequent presence at the hospital that she was made an honorary member of staff.

Advocacy and Educational Battles

Beyond medical care, Vivien faced significant bureaucratic hurdles in securing educational support for Tisha. The family struggled to get Tisha into a school for children with special needs, a process that required direct intervention at the education department. Vivien explained that she always had to fight for every resource, serving as a relentless advocate to get help where it was needed.

This personal journey inspired Vivien to found the Foetal Alcohol Syndrome Information Centre, known as Fasic. The organization was established as a hub for people to reach out for support, filling a critical gap in the community. Today, Tisha works part-time at Merrypak, a packaging supplier and manufacturer in Pinelands. Despite still facing challenges with reading and writing, she loves her job and has participated in awareness campaigns throughout her life.

Upcoming Walk for Safer Beginnings

The Western Cape FASD Network is organizing a walk for safer beginnings on Saturday, 28 November to raise awareness about foetal alcohol spectrum disorders. The event will start at the Green Point Lighthouse and move along the Sea Point Promenade. It aims to bring together families, health professionals, civil society organisations, and community members to highlight the importance of preventing alcohol-related harm during pregnancy.

Advertisement

This walk takes place during Children's Month and the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence. The timing draws attention to the lifelong consequences of prenatal alcohol exposure while calling for greater support for women, children, and families. Dr Marlene de Vries, chairperson of the FASD Network, stated that preventing foetal alcohol spectrum disorders should not be the responsibility of pregnant women alone but also the communities that surround them.

Prevalence and Policy Gaps in South Africa

South Africa faces a significant public health challenge, with roughly one in 10 children living with foetal alcohol spectrum disorders. In some communities, particularly in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, the prevalence is even higher. Despite these alarming statistics, the country currently lacks a dedicated and coordinated national policy addressing the disorder and its long-term consequences.

The regulation of alcohol in South Africa remains a matter of contention, with illegal liquor trade booming in regions like the Eastern Cape. Vivien Lourens spoke to Daily Maverick regarding these issues before the planned walk. Her story underscores the urgent need for comprehensive policy changes and community support systems to address the root causes and impacts of foetal alcohol syndrome across the nation.