Visser pushes Blitzboks to start strong against Great Britain after Hong Kong triumph

South Africa Sevens captain Impi Visser urges his team to avoid a slow start in Valladolid, noting the squad's confidence from a comeback win in Hong Kong and highlighting the return of three experienced players for the upcoming match against Great Britain.

Springboks Sevens captain Impi Visser said his side will aim to start strongly against Great Britain in Valladolid on Friday after a dramatic win at the Hong Kong Sevens.

The South African squad left Hong Kong on a high after overturning a heavy pool‑stage loss to Spain and battling back to claim the tournament crown. Visser warned that the team must avoid the slow start that almost cost them in Hong Kong and emphasised the need for tighter play from the first whistle.

The upcoming match against Great Britain will test the Blitzboks against a side renowned for its breakdown work, followed by fixtures with Kenya, known for physicality, and Australia, celebrated for skillful play. Visser highlighted that the squad had only a short window to settle in after arriving in Spain late on Monday, but training sessions have shown the players looking sharp and motivated.

He stressed that while the team has already achieved good things, the focus must remain on continuous improvement and collective pressure to keep the momentum going. Three players have been re‑added to the roster for the Valladolid leg: Dewald Human, Ricardo Duarttee and Gino Cupido, replacing others from the Hong Kong line‑up. Their inclusion reflects the coaching staff's desire to blend experience with the existing core that delivered the recent title.

Visser concluded that the combination of fresh preparation, the added fire from the recent triumph and the return of seasoned talent will give the Blitzboks the edge they need to dominate the next three SVNS World Championship tournaments





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Rugby Sevens Blitzboks Impi Visser SVNS World Championship Valladolid

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