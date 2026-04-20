Visionary Coach Defies Disability to Lead Winning Women’s Football Club

Dumisane Ntombela, a visually impaired coach from Vosloorus, seeks sponsorship for his highly successful women’s football team, the Silver Spears Ladies, to sustain their competitive legacy.

In the vibrant township of Vosloorus, South Africa, a remarkable narrative of resilience and passion is unfolding on the football pitch. Dumisane Ntombela , a 37-year-old visionary coach, has defied the odds of living with a visual impairment to cultivate a successful women’s football team known as the Silver Spears Ladies .

Despite losing his eyesight at the tender age of one due to medical complications that necessitated the removal of both eyes, Ntombela refused to let his condition dictate his future. Instead of succumbing to despair, he channeled his deep-seated love for the beautiful game into coaching. By relying on his acute sense of hearing and a vivid, imaginative understanding of the sport, he has successfully guided his players to numerous victories, proving that tactical brilliance is not solely a visual endeavor. Ntombela established the Silver Spears Football Club in 1998, initially focusing on men’s teams. However, the club has faced significant economic turbulence over the decades. The coach candidly revealed that financial constraints forced him to dissolve his men’s squads, leaving the women’s team as the sole survivors of his once-larger organization. Currently, the Silver Spears Ladies are in a precarious position, grappling with a lack of resources that threatens their future. Ntombela explains that the team struggles to cover fundamental operational costs, such as transportation fees to reach away matches, honorariums for match officials, and essential sustenance for players on game days. Furthermore, the club is unable to meet the rental costs for sports facilities and lacks the basic training equipment necessary to maintain a professional standard of performance, despite being active participants in both the Vosloorus Local Football Association League and the SAFA Ekurhuleni Women’s Regional League. Despite these hardships, the team’s track record is nothing short of extraordinary. Since 2010, when the ladies' squad was formed, they have consistently dominated regional competitions. Their trophy cabinet includes prestigious victories such as the 2015 Maimane Alfred Phiri Games in Alexandra and success in the 2016 SAFA Women’s Regional League play-offs, which propelled them into the competitive SASOL Women’s League. The momentum continued well into recent years, with victories in the 2023 Youth Day Ladies Tournament and the 2023 Women’s Day Tournament in Nigel. In 2024, their winning streak persisted at the Ratanda Ladies Tournament, followed by a triumph at the Phoenix Elites SA Games held at Boksburg Stadium. Ntombela remains undeterred, fueled by a singular, ambitious goal: to secure the necessary sponsorships and support to elevate his players to the professional level of the SAFA Women’s League. He is a firm believer that with the right structure and institutional backing, his team will serve as a beacon of sporting excellence for the entire Vosloorus community, proving that vision is not required to lead a team toward success





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