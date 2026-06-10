Visa Enrolls South African Banks for Autonomous AI Payments as Consumer Trust Remains Low

Visa is preparing for AI-driven payments where software shops for consumers, but new research shows most still distrust AI agents with money. South Africans show conditional trust, but fraud risks are rising.

Visa is enrolling local banks for autonomous AI payments, but most consumers still do not trust AI agents with their money. According to new research from Visa , South African consumers would trust an AI agent to complete a purchase on their behalf, even as the payments company prepares technology that would let software shop, compare prices and pay with no human involved.

The finding, released at a media roundtable in Sandton on Tuesday, comes from Visa's Stay Secure 2026 study, conducted by Wakefield Research between January and February 2026. It covered 5,800 adults aged 18 and older across 17 markets in Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including South Africa. The study reveals a complex landscape: while consumers express willingness to delegate purchases to AI, concerns about security and accountability remain high.

Visa's country head for South Africa, Moodley, said local banks had already been enrolled in Visa's Agentic Ready programme, which prepares financial institutions to process fully autonomous AI-driven transactions. No such transactions have gone live in the country yet. Moodley explained that agentic commerce means you tell your agent you want to do something, and it goes ahead, does comparisons for you, does research for you, and depending on the boundaries you set, it completes the transaction on your behalf.

The technology rests on three layers: Visa Intelligent Commerce, a set of APIs that authenticate and personalise agent transactions; the Visa Agentic Ready programme for partner banks and merchants; and the Visa Trusted Agent Protocol, which verifies that a transaction is being initiated by a legitimate agent acting under genuine consumer instruction. The most pointed exchanges at the roundtable concerned what happens when an autonomous payment goes wrong.

Asked who bears responsibility when an AI agent authorises a fraudulent transaction, Visa's head of risk for Eastern Africa, Auma, said the same rules governing existing Visa transactions apply. The consumer remains the originating party, whether a human or an agent initiates the payment. She stated that the payment is still being executed under the instruction of the consumer, through the same financial institution, to a merchant.

Where fraud occurs, liability is determined case by case through post-fraud investigation under existing Visa rules. What Visa would not say directly was whether agentic commerce makes payments safer. Pressed on the point, Auma said she could confirm the product is secure but stopped short of calling it safer. On how that security is measured, she said Visa assesses transactions that have already been processed.

The same AI capabilities that enable agentic commerce are being turned against consumers. Visa told the roundtable that 42.5% of fraud attempts now involve AI and that AI-powered scams grew by more than 1,210% in 2025, though the company attributed both figures to internal monitoring and did not specify the methodology or geographic scope behind them. Auma said automated fraud operations had largely replaced human-led ones. She noted that threat actors are already using AI agents to execute scams.

They do not rely on humans to try and call you for your data or send you a fake email. They today have scale already. This reality underscores the urgency of building robust authentication and verification systems. Visa is investing heavily in fraud detection tools that leverage machine learning to identify suspicious patterns in real time.

However, the company acknowledges that the arms race between fraudsters and security teams is intensifying. As AI becomes more accessible, the sophistication of attacks increases. The roundtable highlighted a key dilemma: consumers want convenience but are wary of ceding control. The study found that while 58% of South African respondents said they would trust an AI agent to make a purchase under $50, only 29% would trust it for amounts over $500.

This suggests that trust is tiered and depends on the financial risk involved. Visa's strategy appears to be one of gradual integration, starting with low-value, low-risk transactions and expanding as confidence builds. The company is also working on transparent AI systems that explain decisions to users, which could help alleviate concerns. For now, the potential of agentic commerce is vast, but its success hinges on winning consumer trust through demonstrable security and clear accountability frameworks.

The discussions in Sandton reflect a broader global conversation about the role of AI in financial services and the need for regulatory clarity. As Visa moves forward with its agentic commerce plans, the feedback from studies like Stay Secure 2026 will be crucial in shaping products that balance innovation with protection





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