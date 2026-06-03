Violent Unrest in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay: Shack Fires, Fatalities, and Police Response

Violent unrest in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay resulted in the torching of approximately 55 shacks, multiple fatalities, and community displacement. Police have arrested five suspects and are investigating separate homicides, while urging communities to avoid spreading misinformation.

Violent unrest erupted in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay , where shacks were torched, lives were lost, and communities were left reeling from a weekend of chaos. The South African Police Service ( SAPS ) in the Western Cape has moved swiftly to dispel misinformation and assert its stance following the incidents.

The initial outbreak occurred on Friday, 29 May 2026, when George Public Order Police officers, supported by local units, responded to sporadic violence in the Asla Park informal settlement. Approximately 55 shacks were set alight, allegedly by a group of people, leading to displacement of several residents. Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa stated that deployments, working with fire services and disaster management teams, eventually quelled the situation.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police discovered the body of a 27‑year‑old man with multiple injuries. Shortly thereafter, another man with assault wounds was declared dead on arrival at a local hospital. Both deceased individuals, aged 27 and 43, were later determined to be of Mozambican descent. While investigations continue, no arrests have been effected in connection with these deaths yet.

In a separate incident at about 3am on Sunday, KwaNonqaba police discovered the body of an 18‑year‑old South African man with stab wounds outside a shack in the New Rest informal settlement. Paramedics declared him dead at 3:19am. Potelwa confirmed that detectives are actively searching for a known suspect in that case. Since the violence broke out, five suspects were arrested.

Two were charged with public violence and appeared in court on Monday, where they were granted bail of R1 000 each. Three other suspects are scheduled to appear in court in Mossel Bay on Tuesday on charges relating to possession of presumed stolen property. Potelwa stressed that while SAPS respects the right to protest, those who engage in such action must do so within the confines of the law.

She warned that when marchers or protesters engage in violent acts, including incitement of violence, police will not hesitate to act decisively. She further appealed to community members and leaders to refrain from disseminating unverified information, as that causes unnecessary panic and anxiety. Police deployments remain on high alert in the area to restore calm and order, with no further incidents reported since Monday





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Kwanonqaba Mossel Bay Unrest Shack Fires SAPS Fatalities Arrests Public Violence Western Cape Informal Settlement

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