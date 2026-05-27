Violent Student Protest in Kraaifontein Escalates Over Foreign National Presence

A protest by learners from Masibambane and Hector Peterson High Schools in Kraaifontein turned violent, with vehicles damaged, car doors forced open, and an alleged assault on a foreign national, prompting condemnation from the Western Cape Education Department.

Kraaifontein, a township on the outskirts of Cape Town, descended into turmoil on Wednesday when a protest involving pupils from Masibambane Secondary School and Hector Peterson High School turned violent.

The gathering, which students said was initially sparked by concerns over the presence of foreign nationals in their classrooms, quickly escalated into a broader outburst of disorder. Witnesses reported that vehicles parked along the main road were vandalised, with stones hurled at windshields and car doors forced open.

Video footage shared on social media showed groups of learners attempting to pry open the doors of cars belonging to teachers and other community members, while a number of participants shouted slogans demanding the removal of foreign students from the schools and, in some instances, from the country altogether. The unrest spilled beyond the confines of the school compound after an unidentified group allegedly locked the gates of Masibambane Secondary, preventing students from entering and prompting frustration that boiled over into the streets.

As the demonstrators moved toward nearby Hector Peterson High, the situation deteriorated further. Reports emerged of an altercation in which a foreign national was allegedly assaulted, intensifying the already volatile atmosphere. Local residents described the scene as chaotic, with shops shuttered and by‑standers fleeing the area to avoid becoming targets of the unrest.

Police were called to the scene, but their presence was insufficient to halt the rapid spread of the violence, which continued for several hours before the protest finally dispersed late in the evening. Bronagh Hammond, spokesperson for the Western Cape Education Department, addressed the incident in a press briefing later that day. She confirmed that the initial disruption originated at Masibambane Secondary before spreading to neighbouring schools and the surrounding community.

Hammond suggested that the protest may have been inflamed by an external group that deliberately locked the school gates, a tactic that heightened tensions among the students. The department condemned the violent actions, reaffirmed its commitment to the safety of learners and staff, and announced that an investigation would be launched to identify those responsible for the gate‑locking and the subsequent attacks.

The Education Department also called for calm, urging parents, teachers and community leaders to engage in dialogue rather than resort to mob action, and warned that any future protests must adhere to lawful and peaceful procedures to protect the rights of all South Africans, regardless of nationality





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Kraaifontein Protest Masibambane Secondary Hector Peterson High Foreign Nationals In Schools Western Cape Education Department

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