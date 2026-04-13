Villarreal Defeats Athletic Bilbao, While Real Oviedo Boosts Survival Hopes

High-flying Villarreal secured a victory against Athletic Bilbao, exacerbating the Basque side's relegation concerns. Meanwhile, Real Oviedo's survival chances were boosted with a crucial win, climbing out of the bottom three. The LaLiga title race also saw developments, with Barcelona taking a significant step towards retaining their crown.

Villarreal secured a significant victory against Athletic Bilbao in a LaLiga clash, compounding the Basque side's woes and intensifying their concerns about relegation. The match, which concluded with a 2-1 scoreline in favor of Villarreal , saw Athletic Bilbao 's disappointing run of form continue, leaving them looking nervously over their shoulders towards the teams battling to avoid the drop.

The victory for Villarreal, who are currently enjoying a strong season, highlights the disparity in form between the two sides and underscores Athletic Bilbao's struggles to maintain their competitive edge. The result has placed considerable pressure on Ernesto Valverde's team, who have experienced a difficult campaign despite having participated in the Champions League.

With the season drawing to a close, Athletic Bilbao must now focus on securing their position in the league and avoiding a slide towards the relegation zone. They are only six points ahead of Elche in the 18th position, increasing the pressure to perform well in the remaining matches. Inaki Williams, Athletic Bilbao's striker, acknowledged the team's struggles, stating that the details were hurting them and that they needed to come together to regain their winning form.

He emphasized the need to stay focused and move forward, recognizing that their current situation feels difficult and that they must be mindful of the teams behind them in the standings. Simultaneously, Real Oviedo's survival hopes received a major boost as they secured a crucial 3-0 victory against Celta Vigo, provisionally lifting themselves off the bottom of the LaLiga table.

This win marks a significant turning point for Real Oviedo, injecting much-needed optimism into their fight to avoid relegation. The team's performance at Celta Vigo's Balaidos stadium, where they dominated the proceedings, suggests a resurgence in form and a renewed determination to climb out of the relegation zone.

The victory was highlighted by goals from Alberto Reina and a brace from Federico Vinas. This marks their sixth win of the season and their third in the last four matches, bringing them within five points of safety. The victory against Celta Vigo underscored the importance of every match in the relegation battle, where multiple teams are clustered closely together, with only a few points separating them.

With several teams battling in the lower ranks of the table, every point earned is crucial, and Real Oviedo's recent success has significantly improved their chances of avoiding demotion. The victory was a considerable blow for Celta, who could not capitalize on their opportunities.

Elsewhere in LaLiga, the title race saw further developments, with Barcelona taking a significant step towards retaining their title with a convincing 4-1 victory over Espanyol in a derby match. This win extended their lead over Real Madrid to nine points, putting them in a strong position to secure the league title.

Real Madrid, who drew 1-1 against Girona, suffered a setback to their own title ambitions, increasing the significance of Barcelona's win. The champions' victory over Espanyol highlights their consistent performance throughout the season and their determination to defend their title. Mallorca also escaped the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano, with Vedat Muriqi scoring twice.

With only seven rounds remaining and eight teams within six points of the relegation zone, the fight for survival remains fiercely competitive, making the remaining matches crucial for several teams. The final weeks of the season promise to be filled with intense battles as teams strive to secure their place in LaLiga, making every game vital in the fight to avoid relegation and secure European football.

Other notable results include Levante's drop to 20th place ahead of their match against Getafe on Monday and Real Betis's draw with Osasuna. The overall landscape of the league, with its close competition at both ends of the table, ensures an exciting finish to the season, with the fate of several teams still undecided.





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Laliga Villarreal Athletic Bilbao Real Oviedo Relegation Barcelona

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real Madrid title hopes dented by Girona drawThe draw against Girona on Friday brought Real Madrid within six points of La Liga leaders FC Barcelona who play on Saturday.

Read more »

Barcelona Dominates Espanyol in Derby, Inches Closer to LaLiga TitleBarcelona secured a crucial 4-1 victory over Espanyol in a LaLiga derby, extending their lead at the top of the table. Ferran Torres's brace, aided by Lamine Yamal's assists, propelled Barcelona towards the title, while Real Madrid faltered. The win highlights Barcelona's dominance and strengthens their position in the league.

Read more »

‘The blue machine works’: Zille says she will not come back againZille has been at the helm of the DA in various positions for more than a decade.

Read more »

Pakistan's Economy Faces Oil Price Risks in 2026: Inflation, External Account Under PressurePakistan's economic outlook for March 2026 is closely tied to global oil price fluctuations. Recent stability in oil prices provides some relief, but the country remains vulnerable to price spikes, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and exchange rate volatility. High fuel prices continue to drive inflation and pressure the external account, with potential for rapid deterioration if oil prices rise again. The government's pricing policies and reliance on energy imports create significant economic challenges.

Read more »

Villarreal add to Athletic misery, Oviedo survival hopes boostedHigh-flying Villarreal defeated Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in LaLiga on Sunday, with the Basque side looking nervously over their shoulders towards the relegation battle after a poor run of form.

Read more »