Villa secure Champions League with a win over Liverpool

Aston Villa secured a Champions League spot with a 4-2 win over struggling Liverpool.

Champions League , this is something amazing, ' unai emery s magic' villa secured a champions league spot with a 4-2 win over liverpool on friday. offly watkins struck twice as villa boss unai emery s reward keeping a strong side just days before the europa league final.

To compete in both competitions and being consistent is not easy. We had a fantastic season in the premier league and i am so proud. Liverpool slip to fifth in the premier league and remain just four points ahead of aston villa, who have two games remaining.

Even if the reds do get over the line to champions league qualification, the manner of another dismal defeat raised fresh questions over arne slot's future. the liverpool boss has remained confident he will be in charge next season despite a desperately disappointing title defence. Reds do face a nervy final day at home to aston villa to secure a champions league spot. arsenal draw leaves spurs in relegation peril





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Premier League Champions League Europa League Unai Emery Villa Watkins Liverpool Emery Alisson Alexander Florian Mohamed Salah Virgil Virgil Van Dijk Rio Ngumoha Connor Wickham Aston Villa's Hard Work Pays Off

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