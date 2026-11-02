Villa-Legodi Centre Launches in Cradle Valley South African Sculpture Arts Development

The Villa-Legodi Centre for Sculpture opens in South Africa's Cradle Valley, marking a significant boost for arts and cultural tourism in the region alongside new sustainable hotels.

The Villa-Legodi Centre for Sculpture has officially opened its doors within the greater Cradle Valley region of South Africa, near Johannesburg and Pretoria. This new institution serves as a permanent practical workshop for artists, distinct from traditional museums or artist residencies. The opening highlights the growing importance of arts and cultural infrastructure in an area historically defined by its archaeological significance as the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage Site.

New Arts Institution In Cradle Valley

The centre represents the formalization of a decade-long partnership between the Nirox Foundation and the Edoardo Villa Will Trust. This trust manages the legacy of the legendary Johannesburg sculptor Edoardo Villa and his long-time collaborator Lucas Legodi. The facility provides a dedicated space for the creation of large-scale sculptures, featuring a double-volume pitched roof design that accommodates massive works. It also includes smaller studio spaces, an archival research library containing publications from the trust, and a full-sized firing kiln for ceramic and clay art forms.

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Permanent Curator And Technical Staff

Operational leadership for the centre will be managed by a permanent curator and technical staff, with programming overseen by Nirox curatorial teams. Guidance will come from two prominent figures in the South African art world, Professor Karel Nel and MJ Darroll, who serve as directors of the trust. Benji Liebmann, the founder of Nirox Sculpture Park, explained that the decision to build a property-based legacy arose from a request to author a book about the two major sculpture institutions. He proposed investing in a physical workshop managed by Nirox to create a lasting impact rather than funding individual artist projects.

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Opening Exhibitions And Regional Arts Boom

The centre launched on October first with an exhibition by the collective Carving X, featuring artists Collen Maswanganyi, Amorous Maswanganyi, Ben Tuge, and Richard Chauke. This group collaborated on a large oak trunk carving from a naturally fallen tree in the park. Following this, the legendary eighty-four-year-old sculptor Mama Noria Mabasa is scheduled to present her largest solo exhibition in years, continuing her previous residency work at Nirox. These developments signal a broader trend in the Cradle region, where sustainability and culture are driving growth alongside the nearby Cradle Boutique Hotel and Museum complex.

Broader Cultural And Sustainable Growth

The region is rapidly evolving into a stylish microeconomy focused on arts, culture, and local agriculture. New sustainable hospitality options like Farmhouse 58 are utilizing local produce, while MOMO Outskirts has opened a contemporary gallery space in a converted farm building. This new gallery extends the reach of Joburg-based Gallery MOMO and features work by the late sculptor Jackson Hlungwani. These projects collectively aim to establish the Cradle Valley as a Highveld equivalent to the Franschhoek wine region, attracting investment and visitors through a strong emphasis on creative industries and sustainable development practices.