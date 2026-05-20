Villa captain John McGinn invites Prince William to celebrate Europa League win against Freiburg

John McGinn, the Aston Villa captain, invited Prince William to join his side's celebrations after the royal watched their 3-0 win in Wednesday's Europa League final against Freiburg. The Prince has been a massive Villa fan for years and was seen celebrating the goals that sealed the club's first European trophy in 44 years.

McGinn invites Prince William to join Villa's Europa celebrations | football | SuperSport | SuperSport Aston Villa captain John McGinn invited Prince William to join his side's Europa League victory party after the royal watched their 3-0 win in Wednesday's final against Freiburg .

William is an avid Villa fan and was in the stands at the Besiktas Stadium as Unai Emery's side clinched the club's first major trophy for 30 years. He also spoke to Villa's players in the dressing room before kick-off in Istanbul, prompting McGinn to tell him to get involved in the post-match celebrations. He was in the dressing room before the game. He is a massive Villa fan so he was never going to miss it.

He is just a normal guy. It's great to have his support and hopefully it continues and tonight he can have a couple of drinks with us and maybe get his credit card out at the end of the night! I don’t think Prince William would have an issue at all buying everyone a drink John. From TNT sports on Instagram. Congrats Villa





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