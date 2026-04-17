Villa and Forest Book All-English Europa League Semi-Final Showdown

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have advanced to the Europa League semi-finals, where they will face each other in an all-English clash. Villa demolished Bologna 4-0, while Forest secured a 1-0 win against 10-man Porto. Both teams secured their respective aggregate victories to progress.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest have successfully navigated their Europa League quarter-final ties, setting up a highly anticipated all-English semi-final clash. Aston Villa , holding a commanding 3-1 advantage from the first leg, delivered a dominant performance at Villa Park, overwhelming Bologna with a resounding 4-0 victory. This emphatic win secured their passage to the next round with an impressive aggregate score.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest, currently positioned lower in the Premier League standings, faced a stern test against Porto. Despite the disparity in league form, Forest demonstrated their European pedigree by defeating the ten-man Portuguese side 1-0 at the City Ground, ensuring a narrow but crucial 2-1 aggregate triumph. This marks Aston Villa's second European semi-final under the stewardship of Unai Emery, who previously guided the team to the Conference League semi-finals in 2024. Emery's remarkable European pedigree is well-documented, boasting four Europa League titles with Sevilla and Villarreal, and a runner-up finish with Arsenal, solidifying his reputation as a specialist in this competition. For Aston Villa, the attacking prowess was on full display. Ollie Watkins, who had scored twice in the first leg in Italy, once again proved to be a thorn in Bologna's side. In the 16th minute, he capped off an exquisite 14-pass flowing move initiated by Morgan Rogers, tapping home from close range to register his 100th goal for the club. This milestone not only highlights Watkins' individual achievement but also elevates him to become Aston Villa's all-time leading European scorer, surpassing club legends Peter Withe and John McGinn. Although Villa missed an opportunity to extend their lead in the 25th minute when Martin Vitik handled a header from Rogers, leading to a saved penalty by Federico Ravaglia, the reprieve for Bologna was short-lived. Emiliano Buendia swiftly restored Villa's dominance in the 26th minute with a powerful strike. Morgan Rogers, keen to atone for his missed penalty, found the back of the net in the 39th minute with a well-placed shot that beat Ravaglia at his near post, marking his first goal in twelve games. At the historic City Ground, Nottingham Forest etched their name into the history books by reaching their first continental semi-final since the 1983-84 UEFA Cup. The match took a dramatic turn in the eighth minute when Porto defender Jan Bednarek received a red card for a reckless challenge on Chris Wood, forcing the New Zealand striker to be substituted due to injury. Forest, capitalizing on their numerical advantage, seized the lead in the 12th minute. Morgan Gibbs-White's speculative shot from the edge of the penalty area took a significant deflection before looping into the net. Gibbs-White's poignant celebration, holding up a shirt bearing the name of teammate Elliot Anderson, was a touching tribute to the player who missed the game following the death of his mother. The emotional atmosphere continued at halftime with a special presentation to former Forest striker Tony Woodcock, who was finally awarded a winner's medal from the 1980 European Cup. Woodcock's prior departure from the club during their triumphant European campaign had, due to strained relations with manager Brian Clough, prevented him from receiving a medal at the time. Forest weathered a nervy second half, with Porto hitting the woodwork twice through William Gomes and Alan Varela in the closing stages, ultimately holding on for their hard-fought aggregate victory. In parallel European action, Freiburg, already leading 3-0 from the first leg, completed a dominant 6-1 aggregate victory over Real Betis with a 3-1 away win, featuring goals from Igor Matanovic and a brace from Yuito Suzuki. Freiburg are now set to face Sporting Braga in the semi-finals. Braga themselves mounted a remarkable comeback against Real Betis, overturning a deficit to win 4-2 on the night and secure a 5-3 aggregate triumph. Despite falling behind to Antony and Abde Ezzalzouli's early goals for Betis, Braga fought back through Pau Victor, Vitor Carvalho, a Ricardo Horta penalty, and Jean-Baptiste Gorby's late winner to seal their impressive progress





SuperSportTV / 🏆 9. in ZA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Europa League Aston Villa Nottingham Forest Semi-Finals All-English Clash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Inside Villa Rossa: Brutal Fruit Spritzer brings Capri summer to JoziFrom Capri-inspired pool cabanas to alfresco dining under orange trees, these are the moments we can’t stop thinking about from the L’Orange Rossa event

Read more »

Villa Park fortress awaits as Bologna face uphill Europa League battleAston Villa return to a rocking Villa Park with one foot firmly in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, carrying a commanding 3–1 advantage into Thursday’s quarter-final second leg against Bologna.

Read more »

Villa Park fortress awaits as Bologna face uphill Europa League battleAston Villa return to a rocking Villa Park with one foot firmly in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, carrying a commanding 3–1 advantage into Thursday’s quarter-final second leg against Bologna.

Read more »

Villa Park fortress awaits as Bologna face uphill Europa League battleAston Villa return to a rocking Villa Park with one foot firmly in the UEFA Europa League semifinals, carrying a commanding 3–1 advantage into Thursday’s quarter-final second leg against Bologna.

Read more »

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest to Face Off in All-English Europa League SemifinalAston Villa and Nottingham Forest have secured their places in the Europa League semifinals, setting up an exciting all-English clash. Villa comfortably defeated Bologna 4-0 on aggregate, while Forest edged past Porto with a 2-1 aggregate victory. Both teams showcased strong performances to advance.

Read more »

Villa and Forest set up all-English showdown in Europa League semisAston Villa demolished Bologna and Nottingham Forest beat Porto in the Europa League on Thursday to set up an all-English showdown in the semifinals.

Read more »