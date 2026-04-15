Vigario Brothers Conquer SA Open Doubles in Thrilling Comeback Victory

Miguel and Ricardo Vigario showcased incredible resilience and teamwork to win their first SA Open men's doubles title, defeating top seeds in a dramatic 50-minute final after rallying from a set down. Amy Ackerman also secured two gold medals in women's and mixed doubles.

In a display of remarkable grit and unwavering determination, brothers Miguel and Ricardo Vigario have etched their names in badminton history, securing their maiden team title and signaling a powerful arrival on the senior circuit.

The Eastern Gauteng Badminton Association (EGBA) prodigies triumphed over seasoned rivals Caden Kakora and Jarred Elliott in a breathtaking 50-minute spectacle to claim the coveted SA Open men’s doubles championship at John Barrable Hall.

The final was a captivating affair, pitting the tournament’s top-ranked pairings against each other in a true test of skill and nerve.

The teenage Vigario brothers, demonstrating a maturity far beyond their years, refused to buckle under pressure, mounting a spectacular comeback after dropping the first set. They rallied from a set down to ultimately clinch the title with a nail-biting scoreline of 11-21, 21-16, 28-26.

Kakora and Elliott had started with formidable intensity, dictating the pace of the opening set with precision and commanding control, securing it with a decisive 21-11 victory. However, fueled by the fervent support of the home crowd, the Vigario siblings regrouped with impressive resolve.

Seizing the momentum early in the second set, Miguel and Ricardo established an unassailable lead, leveling the match with a convincing 21-16 win and setting the stage for an intensely dramatic decider.

The final game was a rollercoaster of emotions, delivering pure sporting theatre. Kakora and Elliott appeared poised to secure the victory, holding a commanding 19-16 advantage. Yet, the EGBA duo exhibited an extraordinary refusal to surrender, battling back with relentless tenacity to draw level at 19-all.

What followed was an agonizingly close contest, a testament to sheer endurance and unwavering belief. Neither side could establish a decisive advantage as the score crept to 20-all, propelling the match into a tense and electrifying tie-break. With the championship hanging precariously in the balance at 26-26, Miguel and Ricardo summoned their last reserves of composure and determination. They executed the final two points flawlessly, sealing a truly memorable and hard-fought triumph.

Post-match, Miguel emphasized the critical role of their mental fortitude and unbreakable bond. He articulated, We focused on keeping our composure and trusting each other. That was our main focus because we’re a team. We stay together. One point at a time and we keep working and building.

For Ricardo, this victory represents a watershed moment, a significant gateway into the professional ranks. He expressed, This victory is massive for us. It really does start our career at senior level. Getting this championship, hopefully, we’ll get many more. It was a very tough game, but I’m happy with how we dealt with it.

The ambitious brothers articulated their future aspirations with unreserved clarity. Miguel stated, We are very ambitious. We want to take our careers further and keep chasing those dreams. We’ve put in the work, and we want to keep building on that.

In parallel, the women’s doubles saw EGBA’s Amy Ackerman, alongside her Free State partner Johanita Scholtz, dominate their final. They secured a commanding 21-8, 21-10 victory against the promising young pairing of Yiwen Li and Chloe Lai to claim their championship title. Ackerman further solidified her impressive performance by clinching a second gold medal of the day in the mixed doubles. Partnering with Elliott, she overcame the formidable duo of Kakora and Scholtz with a hard-fought 21-18, 24-22 win in the final





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Badminton SA Open Vigario Brothers Doubles Championship Eastern Gauteng Badminton Association

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