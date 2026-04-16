Vigario Brothers Clinch SA Open Men's Doubles Title in Thrilling Comeback Victory

Teenage brothers Miguel and Ricardo Vigario showcased exceptional grit and teamwork to win their first senior title at the SA Open men's doubles, overcoming a set deficit against experienced campaigners Caden Kakora and Jarred Elliott in a dramatic 50-minute final. Amy Ackerman also secured multiple titles, winning the women's and mixed doubles.

In a stunning display of youthful determination and unwavering teamwork, brothers Miguel and Ricardo Vigario have captured their first senior title, marking a significant arrival on the professional badminton circuit. The dynamic duo from the Eastern Gauteng Badminton Association (EGBA) triumphed over seasoned veterans Caden Kakora and Jarred Elliott in a captivating 50-minute spectacle at the SA Open men's doubles final, held at John Barrable Hall on April 14. This was no ordinary victory; it was a testament to their grit, nerve, and a fearless comeback that has sent ripples through the sport.

The final was a high-stakes encounter between the tournament's top-seeded pairs, showcasing exceptional skill and intense competition. The teenage brothers demonstrated remarkable composure under pressure, notably rallying from a set down to snatch the championship title with a hard-fought 11-21, 21-16, 28-26 victory. Kakora and Elliott established an early dominance in the opening set, exhibiting precision and control to secure a comfortable 21-11 win.

However, spurred on by an enthusiastic home crowd, the Vigario brothers regrouped and refocused. Seizing the momentum at the start of the second set, Miguel and Ricardo refused to cede control, ultimately levelling the match with a decisive 21-16 win. The deciding game was a rollercoaster of emotions and suspense. Kakora and Elliott appeared poised for victory, holding a commanding 19-16 lead.

Yet, the EGBA pair showcased incredible resilience, fighting back point by point to equalize the score at 19-all. What followed was a nerve-wracking test of endurance, mental fortitude, and unwavering belief. Neither side could gain a decisive advantage, pushing the match into a tense tie-break. With the score deadlocked at 26-26 and the SA Open title hanging precariously in the balance, Miguel and Ricardo held their nerve, clinching the final two crucial points to seal their memorable triumph.

Reflecting on their monumental win, Miguel emphasized the importance of their composure and their unbreakable bond as a team. He stated that their primary focus was on maintaining their composure and trusting each other, recognizing that their strength lies in their unity. Every point was approached with a determined effort to build on their momentum. For Ricardo, this victory represents a pivotal moment, signalling a significant breakthrough in their senior careers. He expressed his immense happiness with their performance and the way they navigated the challenging game, looking forward to a future filled with many more championships.

The brothers made their ambitions abundantly clear, articulating a strong desire to elevate their careers further and pursue their badminton dreams with unwavering dedication, building upon the solid foundation of hard work they have already established. Meanwhile, in the women's doubles, EGBA's Amy Ackerman partnered with Johanita Scholtz from Free State to secure a dominant 21-8, 21-10 victory over the young duo of Yiwen Li and Chloe Lai. Ackerman further solidified her impressive tournament, claiming a second gold medal in the mixed doubles, teaming up with Elliott to defeat Kakora and Scholtz in a closely contested final.

The SA Open witnessed thrilling badminton, with the Vigario brothers' victory serving as an inspiring narrative of talent, perseverance, and the power of sibling synergy.





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