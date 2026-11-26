Explore the rich history of Victoria West Aerodrome, from the 19th-century wool boom and wartime heroes to the 1871 flood and its unique role in aviation.

Victoria West Aerodrome stands as a living testament to the complex and vibrant history of the Karoo town, blending themes of colonial wealth, aerial warfare, and natural disaster. The remote settlement, documented extensively by historian Eric Rosenthal in his concise but comprehensive volume "One Hundred Years of Victoria West," has long served as a critical node in regional and international connectivity. Today, the aerodrome remains an active facility, bridging the gap between its glamorous past and its current practical utility in rural South Africa.

The Wool Boom and Aviation Era

During the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, Victoria West experienced an unprecedented economic surge driven by the wool trade. The value of wool was so high that a single pound of the fiber could be exchanged for one English pound, creating immense wealth among local farmers who had previously struggled with the harsh desert conditions. This financial prosperity transformed the town into a significant hub, elevating its status far beyond that of a typical remote village.

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The aerodrome itself gained international recognition during this period, functioning as a vital refueling stop for long-haul flights. Dakotas traveling from Cape Town to Johannesburg and eventually London would frequently stop in Victoria West to refuel. Imperial Airways, the precursor to modern British Airways and BOAC, officially designated the town as a refueling aerodrome for its London to Cape Town services starting in 1932.

War Hero Petrus Hugo and Local Tribute

The town produced one of its most celebrated figures during World War Two, Petrus Hendrik Hugo, widely known as "Dutch" or "Khaki" Hugo. A native of the nearby Pampoenpoort neighborhood, Hugo joined the Royal Air Force and achieved remarkable success as a fighter pilot. He was credited with twenty-two aerial kills and played a key role in the sinking of twenty enemy ships during his service.

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Hugo's bravery was recognized with the Distinguished Flying Order, the Distinguished Flying Cross from the United Kingdom, the Distinguished Flying Cross from the United States, and the French Croix de Guerre. The community of Victoria West demonstrated their pride and support by raising £4,000 for the Petrus Hugo Spitfire Fund. This amount is equivalent to approximately R500,000 in current currency, allowing the town to purchase an aircraft for their hero, which was appropriately named "Karroo."

Tragedy and Survival in the 1871 Flood

Despite its periods of prosperity, Victoria West is also defined by the catastrophic flood of February 27, 1871, which claimed the lives of sixty-two people. The disaster struck with such force that it swept away families during dinner and caused the death of a bride while she was trying on her wedding dress. Most of the guests at Quirk's Hotel perished in the chaos, with only a few survivors, including Mrs. Jacobsohn and her children, who managed to float to safety on a featherbed.

Heroism emerged from the tragedy, particularly through the actions of Jan Janse and Johannes Buyskes. Jan Janse, a carpenter who stood over six feet tall, used his strength to carry survivors to safety. Johannes Buyskes, the postal rider responsible for delivering mail from Cape Town to the diamond fields via Victoria West, also saved numerous lives. In gratitude, local women cut their hair to fashion a fob-watch chain from the locks for Buyskes, a token that remains a part of the town's oral history.

Art Deco Legacy and Modern Operations

In 1953, leveraging the wealth from the earlier wool boom, Victoria West constructed new Art Deco airport buildings. This era marked a period of elegance and global connection, with passengers enjoying cocktails and ample legroom served by air hostesses. The infrastructure reflected the town's aspiration to maintain its status as a well-to-do international stopover, even as the mode of travel evolved.

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Today, the aerodrome retains a unique operational characteristic: it lacks airfield lighting. Emergency night landings require the coordination of local vehicles, with drivers parking along the runway with their headlights on to illuminate the path for landing aircraft. The facility continues to support local aviation needs, including the Victoria West fly-in doctor who previously landed outside Vosburg village. The site also houses gliders and classic cars, reflecting its enduring role as a community hub for aviation enthusiasts and historians alike.