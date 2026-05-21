Victor Matfield predicts big surprise for Springboks in 2026: JJ van der Mescht

Springbok legend Victor Matfield has backed Northampton Saints lock JJ van der Mescht as a 'big surprise package' for the Springboks in 2026. The powerful second-rower has made significant strides since leaving Stade Français for the English Premiership last year, and Matfield believes he is well placed to push into the genuine Springbok squad.

Springbok legend Victor Matfield has backed towering Northampton Saints lock JJ van der Mescht to emerge as Rassie Erasmus ' 'big surprise package' of 2026. The powerful second-rower has made significant strides since leaving Stade Français for the English Premiership last year.

Matfield believes the former Sharks enforcer is well placed to push into the genuine Springbok squad, especially if RG Snyman is out for the year. JJ van der Mescht's unique skills, such as offloading and getting through tackles, make him a standout option for Erasmus





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JJ Van Der Mescht Springboks Rassie Erasmus Northampton Saints Stade Français English Premiership Nation Championship RG Snyman

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Big Vic tips monster Bok for breakthrough yearSpringbok legend Victor Matfield believes towering Northampton Saints lock JJ van der Mescht could emerge as one of the surprise packages of the Springboks’ 2026 season.

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