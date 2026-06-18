Victor Matfield: Bulls' Canan Moodie Key to Containing Leinster's Attack in URC Final

Former Springbok lock Victor Matfield stresses that centre Canan Moodie's defensive decisions will be vital for the Vodacom Bulls to blunt Leinster's potent backline in the URC final. Matfield believes Moodie's role in the 13 channel is a decisive factor against Leinster's efficient scoring near the try line.

Victor Matfield , the former Bulls and Springbok lock, has identified Canan Moodie as a pivotal player for the Vodacom Bulls in their upcoming United Rugby Championship final against Leinster at Croke Park this Friday night.

While the Bulls' formidable set-piece, particularly their scrum, is expected to be a key platform in Dublin, Matfield emphasizes that containing Leinster's formidable backline will be crucial to victory. He specifically points to the midfield, stating, "The player who stands out for me is Canan Moodie at 13," and adds that it is a significant test for the young centre.

Leinster's selection sees them opt for the powerful running of Rieko Ioane in midfield, with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose, the latter on the bench, indicating a clear intent to attack centrally. Matfield believes Moodie's defensive decision-making and positioning in the 13 channel will directly influence the match's outcome. He references the Stormers' semi-final performance, noting their physicality and aggressive line speed, but suggests the Bulls are generally softer defensively.

He states, "Canan likes to come out of the line and shut things down," underscoring the importance of Moodie's choices in an area where Leinster excels at creating scoring opportunities. The concern about Leinster's efficiency once inside the 22 is a recurring theme; Matfield warns, "When Leinster get into your 22, their execution and their ability to score is unbelievable... If you give them too many opportunities in your 22, you're in trouble because their conversion rate is really good.

" Beyond the final, Matfield sees a bright future for Moodie, declaring him an "up-and-coming star" who has transitioned from the wing and is destined to make the outside centre position his own, both for the Bulls and the Springboks. This final represents a giant step for the 23-year-old against a Leinster team known for their sophisticated attack and ruthless finishing near the goal line.

The narrative builds around Moodie's defensive responsibility against a star-studded opposition midfield, with the former lock's analysis highlighting the tactical battle within the tactical battle. The Bulls will need to marry their set-piece dominance with disciplined, aggressive defence, orchestrated from the midfield by Moodie, to neutralise the threat. The pressure is immense, but Matfield's endorsement points to a belief in Moodie's capacity to rise to the occasion.

The match at Croke Park thus becomes not just a contest for a trophy but a defining moment for the player earmarked as a future Springbok cornerstone at 13





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