Viasen Soobramoney Calls for Inclusive AI Governance at World Media Summit

IOL CEO Viasen Soobramoney urges global media leaders to ensure Africa and the Global South shape AI development, not just consume it, during his Beijing keynote.

IOL Chief Executive Officer Viasen Soobramoney delivered a pivotal address on Thursday in Beijing, China, calling for a fundamentally more inclusive global media landscape. Speaking at the 2026 World Media Summit, he argued that Africa and the Global South must play a meaningful role in shaping the future of artificial intelligence rather than remaining passive observers.

Summit Delegates Discuss AI Impact

The seventh World Media Summit is hosted by Xinhua News Agency in partnership with the Beijing Municipal Government. The event brings together nearly 500 delegates representing approximately 330 media organisations, think tanks, government institutions and international organisations from 112 countries and regions. Held under the overarching theme Media in the Intelligent Age: From Consensus to Action, the summit provides a global platform for discussions on the impact of artificial intelligence, the transformation of newsrooms and the future of international communications.

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Soobramoney Challenges Tech Control

Addressing an international gathering of media leaders, journalists and technology experts, Soobramoney emphasised that while artificial intelligence is fundamentally transforming the media industry, its development must be guided by principles of inclusion, equitable access, responsible governance and the preservation of journalistic integrity. During the session dedicated to AI+ and the Future of Global Communication Governance, he challenged media leaders to look beyond the technological possibilities of artificial intelligence and confront the question of who ultimately controls, benefits from and shapes the emerging digital information ecosystem.

Risks of Bias and Misinformation

Soobramoney noted that AI is already reshaping how news is gathered, translated, verified, produced and distributed. He stated that it offers extraordinary opportunities to overcome language barriers, expand access to information and connect audiences with stories from across the world. However, he cautioned that the rapid advancement of AI also presents significant challenges, including misinformation, deepfakes, algorithmic bias and the concentration of technological power among a relatively small number of global companies.

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Africa's Role in Digital Future

A central theme of Soobramoney's address was the need to strengthen Africa's position in the global technology and media ecosystem. He argued that African stories, languages, cultures and lived experiences have historically been underrepresented in international information systems, often told through external perspectives rather than by the communities themselves. He highlighted the potential of AI to empower journalists in rural communities, improve investigative journalism, analyse complex datasets, strengthen verification processes and enable African newsrooms to produce multimedia content for international audiences.

Need for Skills and Infrastructure

The technology could create opportunities for young African journalists to compete globally, regardless of their geographical location or access to expensive technological infrastructure. But Soobramoney stressed that these opportunities would only be realised through sustained investment in skills development, infrastructure, partnerships and responsible governance. He declared that the Global South must not simply consume technologies developed elsewhere but must participate meaningfully in their development, governance and ownership.

Shaping Rules of Digital Era

His remarks placed particular emphasis on the importance of ensuring that AI systems are trained on diverse languages, cultures and societies, rather than reproducing existing inequalities in global information and knowledge systems. Soobramoney asserted that we must help shape the rules of the digital future, not merely inherit decisions made elsewhere. He concluded that our responsibility is not to resist progress, but to ensure that progress serves humanity, stating that the future of global communication must be intelligent, but above all, inclusive.