Veteran Footballer Announces Retirement to Pursue Coaching and Music Career

A seasoned footballer has revealed plans to retire at the end of the season to transition into coaching and focus on his music business. With a career spanning multiple top clubs, he aims to mentor young players and nurture new talent in the music industry through his label, Unified.

A seasoned footballer has announced his decision to retire at the end of the current season, marking the end of an illustrious playing career. The veteran player, who has featured for several top-tier clubs including Free State Stars, Black Leopards, and Chippa United, revealed that his retirement is driven by a desire to transition into coaching and to dedicate more time to his burgeoning music business .

In an exclusive interview, he explained that his reduced playing time in recent seasons has made him realize the need to step aside for younger talent. I feel like my time as a player is up, and I want to give back to the game by becoming a coach, he said.

He has already begun preparing for this transition by obtaining his Safa D coaching license, a step he initiated even before his team secured promotion to the Premiership last season. Additionally, he is eager to expand his involvement in the music industry, where he has drawn inspiration from successful figures like DJ Tira and Cassper Nyovest. These artists have built reputable music stables, such as Afrotainment and Family Tree, which have launched the careers of numerous talented musicians.

The retiring player, who hails from Newcastle, founded his own music label, Unified, in 2021 with the goal of nurturing aspiring artists from disadvantaged backgrounds. I want to unearth new talent and provide opportunities for those who might not otherwise get a chance, he stated. Beyond his coaching ambitions, he has already started discussions with Durban owner Farook Kadodia about potential opportunities with the side’s DDC team.

My dream is to start coaching at the DDC or NFD level and establish myself there, he shared. The chairman has been very supportive and encouraged me to pursue my coaching dream. We will explore the possibility of me taking on a coaching role with the DDC team once the season concludes. His multifaceted career transition reflects a deep passion for both sports and music, as well as a commitment to mentoring the next generation in both fields





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