Vertiv Powers Namibia's First Private LTE and 5G Mobile Network for Paratus

Vertiv supplied critical power and cooling infrastructure for Paratus Namibia's new private mobile network, enabling the country's first LTE and 5G services and marking a significant step in the nation's digital evolution.

Vertiv is enabling Namibia's first private mobile network , built on LTE and 5G technologies, for Paratus, a pan-African telecommunications and network services provider. This deployment represents a pivotal moment in Namibia's digital development and marks Paratus Namibia 's evolution from a regional connectivity provider to a full-service mobile telecommunications operator.

To support this growth, Paratus Namibia implemented a new data center infrastructure powered by Vertiv's power and cooling solutions, along with outdoor and indoor DC power systems for radio equipment across its network rollout. The project had several critical requirements: converting a small storage area into a telecommunications data center, deploying modular uninterruptible power supply (UPS) capacity with scalability, and ensuring reliable redundancy across power and cooling systems.

These challenges were intensified by strict timelines for launching Paratus Namibia's mobile services. Vertiv delivered comprehensive solutions, including cooling units, modular UPS systems with lithium-ion batteries, rack power distribution units, and a converged AC inverter and DC rectifier power system for both indoor and outdoor sites. Paratus partnered with ISF ICT Infrastructure, a long-standing Vertiv partner in southern Africa, which managed the commissioning and layout of UPS systems crucial for network performance.

ISF ICT Infrastructure and Vertiv collaborated to meet customer deadlines despite a global shortage of lithium batteries at the time, maintaining interim Vertiv backup loan batteries on standby to mitigate potential shipment delays. This proactive strategy, combined with technical precision and supply chain adaptability, was essential for project success and customer satisfaction.

The Paratus Namibia network now offers a complete mobile ecosystem, featuring voice over LTE (VoLTE), WiFi calling, advanced LTE and 5G services, supplemented by fiber and SkyFi wireless connectivity. From a data center perspective, the new facility supports mobile, home, and business customers with high availability and built-in scalability. Redundancy and real-time monitoring were central to the design, with N+1 backup capacity and advanced power and cooling systems to ensure consistent performance and minimal service disruption.

These resilient systems are integral to Paratus's strategy as it expands its footprint and responds to increasing demand for digital services in Namibia and across the region. Paratus Group's Chief Technical Officer, Gert Duvenhage, emphasized that overcoming space constraints and aggressive deployment timelines was achievable through the technical expertise and collaborative execution provided by ISF ICT Infrastructure and Vertiv. He stated, "Our vision has always been to build our own infrastructure as the foundation for long-term growth.

With Vertiv and ISF ICT Infrastructure, organizations where we have long-standing trust, we were able to overcome space constraints, aggressive timelines and complex technical requirements to roll out scalable, redundant, market-leading solutions, backed with added technical capabilities. The execution of this project was extremely smooth - when something works and there are no issues, it almost disappears from your radar - which is exactly how it should be.

" Vertiv's extensive portfolio and technologies enabled Paratus to advance and become Namibia's first private mobile network provider. Gary Chomse, Vertiv's regional director for Southern and Central Africa, added, "With this network now operational, Paratus Namibia solidifies its role in shaping the country's telecommunications landscape. The deployment not only boosts connectivity options for local users but also lays a foundation for future digital innovation and continued growth across the region.

Vertiv is proud to support Paratus Namibia in bringing the country's first private LTE and 5G mobile network to life.

" The successful project highlights the importance of robust critical infrastructure in enabling telecommunications expansion and digital transformation in emerging markets, demonstrating how strategic partnerships and adaptable supply chains can overcome global component shortages and tight deadlines to deliver cutting-edge mobile services





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Vertiv Paratus Namibia LTE 5G Mobile Network Data Center UPS Telecommunications Namibia Digital Transformation

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Vertiv infrastructure underpins Paratus Namibia’s first private LTE, mobile networkVertiv delivered solutions including cooling units, modular UPS systems, rack power distribution units and a converged AC inverter and DC rectifier power system for both indoor and outdoor sites.

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